TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers begin battle as 111th Grey Cup kicks off

    The Toronto Argonauts run on to the field prior to first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn The Toronto Argonauts run on to the field prior to first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
    Share
    VANCOUVER -

    The 111th Grey Cup has kicked off at B.C. Place Stadium with the Toronto Argonauts facing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

    The Bombers finished the regular season atop the West Division with an 11-7 record and topped the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the western final to earn a berth in the CFL's championship game for the fifth year in a row.

    The Argos went 10-8 in regular-season play and won playoff games over both the Ottawa Redblacks and league-leading Montreal Alouettes to get into the Grey Cup.

    Beating Montreal came at a cost, though, as Toronto's starting quarterback Chad Kelly broke his ankle and had to undergo surgery.

    He was replaced in the lineup Sunday by Nick Arbuckle, a 31-year-old American set to make his first Grey Cup start.

    Toronto last hoisted the CFL's most-prized trophy in 2022 while Winnipeg is looking for its first championship title since 2021.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News