Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers begin battle as 111th Grey Cup kicks off

VANCOUVER -

The 111th Grey Cup has kicked off at B.C. Place Stadium with the Toronto Argonauts facing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Bombers finished the regular season atop the West Division with an 11-7 record and topped the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the western final to earn a berth in the CFL's championship game for the fifth year in a row.

The Argos went 10-8 in regular-season play and won playoff games over both the Ottawa Redblacks and league-leading Montreal Alouettes to get into the Grey Cup.

Beating Montreal came at a cost, though, as Toronto's starting quarterback Chad Kelly broke his ankle and had to undergo surgery.

He was replaced in the lineup Sunday by Nick Arbuckle, a 31-year-old American set to make his first Grey Cup start.

Toronto last hoisted the CFL's most-prized trophy in 2022 while Winnipeg is looking for its first championship title since 2021.