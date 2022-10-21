Where can I vote in Toronto's municipal election?

It’s almost time for Torontonians to vote in the 2022 municipal election.

CTV News Toronto has taken out the guess work of tracking down your nearest polling station.

With these interactive maps, you can find all of the voting locations in your ward, the easiest way to get there, as well as any related accessibility information.

You can also learn more about the candidates on the ballot and the key issues facing the area by clicking on the links below. Not sure which ward you're supposed to vote in? Click here.

Polls open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. A full list of the city’s voting stations can be found on their website.