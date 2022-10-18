What you need to know about the race in Ward 1 - Etobicoke North

For the first time in 22 years, voters in Etobicoke North won’t see the Ford family name on the municipal election ballot. While some constituents are uncertain about who to choose as their next city councillor, others told CP24 that they’re optimistic about the future.

A total of 16 candidates – the most in all of Toronto’s 25 councillor contests – are vying to represent Ward 1 at city hall.

Ward 1 map

Making a return is former Etobicoke North councillor Vincent Crisanti, who lost to Michael Ford in the 2018 election after the provincial government reduced the number of municipal wards in Toronto from 44 to 25. Ford vacated his municipal seat last spring to run provincially in York South-Weston.

A recent Forum Research poll that surveyed 220 randomly selected eligible voters across Etobicoke North suggested Crisanti, who was first elected in 2010 and served for a time as a deputy mayor, has the support of almost 47 per cent of respondents.

Avtar Minhas, who served as a TDSB trustee in Ward 1, came in second with 26 per cent of voter support.

Crisanti is promising to provide “exceptional service for constituents in Ward 1 and to working with the Mayor, Council and the community to make Etobicoke North and the entire City of Toronto a better place to live and work.” He’s vowing to listen to residents' needs and address and resolve issues, support community leaders and local agencies, ensure seniors, youth and families continue to receive support and services they need, support investments in parks, community centres and roads, advocate for lower taxes while maximizing service levels and investments in the community, and Connect business owners with city services and take care of their needs and concerns.

Further, Crisanti said he wants to extend the LRT from Humber College to a Future GO station at Belfield/Highway 27.

Minhas, a long-time self-described “public servant,” said he’s someone who always finds the time to help others around him and is promising to work “tirelessly every day,” if elected. His priorities include fighting to make housing more affordable, for more opportunities for youth, stop climate change, for more development in the TTC, and for fixing roads and bringing them up to a higher standard.

A highly diverse ward with complex needs, Etobicoke North is bounded by Steeles Avenue West to the north, Highway 427/Renforth Drive to the west, the Humber River to the east and Dixon Road and Eglinton Avenue West to the south. Ward 1 is home to the Rexdale neighbourhood.

ETOBICOKE NORTH AT A GLANCE

Population: 118,040

Average number of people per household: 3.09

Median age: 36.5

Population growth over the last decade: 3.1 per cent (Toronto-wide average is 9.1 per cent)

Visible minorities: 76 per cent of population (Toronto-wide average is 51 per cent).

Average household income: $73.374 (Toronto-wide average is $102,721)