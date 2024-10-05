‘Project Dolphin:’ Police arrest four people, seize 14 kilograms of fentanyl

Police have arrested four people in connection with an investigation into the trafficking of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout the City of Toronto.

Police say that an investigation known as “Project Dolphin” first began in August.

On Oct. 1 members of the Toronto Police Service Drug Squad arrested three people in the Victoria Park and St. Clair avenues area as part of the investigation.

A fourth person was then subsequently arrested after police executed search warrants at a residence in Durham Region and on a vehicle.

Police say that investigators seized approximately 13 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 14 kilograms of fentanyl during the execution of the search warrants.

A quantity of American and Canadian currency was also seized as well as drug packaging and a fentanyl cutting/colouring kit.

Wali Piracha, 30, of Ajax, Daisy Reyes, 36, of Toronto, Johnathan Livingston, 60, of Toronto and Yasmeen Piracha, 55, of Pickering, are facing a combined 33 charges in connection with the investigation.

For a full list of charges follow this link.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.