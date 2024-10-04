Burlington Ont., man charged with child luring

Police say they have arrested a man in Burlington, Ont., in connection with child luring charges.

Halton Regional Police issued a news release on Friday saying officers launched a joint investigation with Ontario Provencial Police in July using a number of social media platforms.

As a result of the investigation, police said they arrested 28-year-old Eric Straughan-Ostrosky on Oct. 3. He has since been charged with three counts of luring a child and making child pornography.

Straughan-Ostrosky was held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

Police said they are concerned there may be other victims. They stressed that the accused allegedly used a number of social media platforms and used the username “KingExplosion.”

Police said they are reminding parents of the importance of “monitoring your child's online social media presence and having a conversation with them about internet safety and the disclosure of personal information.”

Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-465-8986 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).