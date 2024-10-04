TORONTO
Toronto

    • Burlington Ont., man charged with child luring

    police
    Share

    Police say they have arrested a man in Burlington, Ont., in connection with child luring charges.

    Halton Regional Police issued a news release on Friday saying officers launched a joint investigation with Ontario Provencial Police in July using a number of social media platforms.

    As a result of the investigation, police said they arrested 28-year-old Eric Straughan-Ostrosky on Oct. 3. He has since been charged with three counts of luring a child and making child pornography.

    Straughan-Ostrosky was held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

    Police said they are concerned there may be other victims. They stressed that the accused allegedly used a number of social media platforms and used the username “KingExplosion.”

    Police said they are reminding parents of the importance of “monitoring your child's online social media presence and having a conversation with them about internet safety and the disclosure of personal information.”

    Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-465-8986 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Jury begins deliberations in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial

    The jury tasked with determining if Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago began deliberating Friday after nearly two weeks of testimony that saw the singer and his accuser give starkly different accounts of what happened.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News