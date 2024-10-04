Suspect in shooting of Toronto cop was out on bail

A 21-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Toronto police officer this week was out on bail at the time of the alleged offence, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.

Officers were in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue investigating a robbery on Wednesday when they were approached by two people, police say.

One of those individuals allegedly shot a 29-year-old cop in the abdomen and fled the scene.

The officer, a five-year member of the force assigned to 53 Division, has since been identified as Const. Tate Davoudy by a spokesperson for federal Mnister of Justice and Attorney General Arif Virani.

Davoudy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but was released the following day and is now recovering at home.

Tibor Orgona, 21, was subsequently arrested and charged with more than a dozen offences in connection with the incident, including attempted murder.

Two other individuals are also facing robbery-related charges.

CTV News Toronto has since learned that Orgona and a co-accused were previously arrested by York Regional Police on May 24 in connection with an attempted break-and-enter at a house in King.

Court documents show that Orgona was charged with 41 offences at the time, including theft, break-and-enter and violating the terms of a probation order.

Orgona was released on bail hours after being taken into custody, the documents show.

The charges that he is facing in York Region have not yet been tested in court.

But in a message posted to social media on Thursday, Premier Doug Ford argued that Orgona “should never have been out on bail” in the first place.

“Enough is enough. The federal government needs to do its job and fix our broken bail system so we can keep dangerous criminals behind bars and off our streets,” he said.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, meanwhile, also took issue with Orgona’s release while speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday.

“Let’s get this straight, he is out on probation for many crimes, he gets arrested for violating probation so he gets released on bail and (allegedly) shoots a police officer. When will this government finally accept that their hug a thug catch-and-release-system is putting our people at risk?”

In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto on Friday, a spokesperson for Virani pointed out that “the administration of bail is a provincial responsibility.”

“Ontario must step up and ensure their courts and prosecutors are well resourced, that provincially appointed Justices of the Peace are applying the law, and that bail reviews are considered when there are concerns that bail was granted improperly,” the spokesperson wrote. “Ontario must ensure that there are enough spaces in provincial detention facilities to house people in custody awaiting trial. It’s time to stop deflecting and start enforcing the laws that we passed in collaboration with the provinces and territories.”

Accused was charged with weapons offences in past

In addition to the charges filed in York Region, Orgona was also charged with six weapons-related offences in the northwestern Ontario town of Fort Frances in 2022.

Court documents show that he was found to be in possession of three imitation handguns and was in violation of a previous court order prohibiting him from possessing weapons.

Orgona was ultimately found guilty of all six offences in 2023.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Denkiw was asked about Orgona’s past during an interview with CP24 on Friday.

While he refused to comment specifically on the case, citing an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigations Unit, he said that his release does speak to a “broader issue” with the bail system.

“I think it speaks to the broader issue that we hear about time and time again, which is a bail system where we see repeat violent offenders out on the street,” he said. “I think we need to do continue our efforts to find a legislative framework that meets the expectations of Canadians.”

Officer visited station after release

The officer wounded in Wednesday night’s shooting was initially rushed to hospital via emergency run.

On Friday, Denkiw confirmed that he is now “resting at home” and is doing “well.”

“I am very relieved to report he is out of hospital. When he left the hospital he actually went by his station to greet those who had supported him so closely,” he said.

The SIU, meanwhile, continues to investigate the incident after determining that an officer fired his gun at one point. Nobody was struck as a result.

On Friday Denkiw did not comment further about the events that transpired pending the resolution of the SIU investigation.

But he said that the response from fellow officers reminded him of the “incredible people” that work for the Toronto Police Service.

“There is an amazing sense of police family where our officers come together in these moments and you recognize that when one of us hurts we all hurt,” he said.