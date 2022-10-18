What you need to know about the race in Ward 3: Etobicoke-Lakeshore

Residents of Etobicoke-Lakeshore (Ward 3) will see some familiar faces on the ballot come Oct. 24, as two candidates square off once again for the position of city councillor.

For the second time, Amber Morley will try to unseat incumbent Mark Grimes, who has been representing Ward 3 for almost 20 years now.

Etobicoke-Lakeshore can be found on the southwestern region of Toronto, bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Bloor Street to the north, Humber River to the east and The West Mall to the west. The area has experienced a significant population growth in recent years, making housing a top priority this election.

Grimes was first elected in 2003 and likes to bill himself as the “sports councillor,” having led the city’s bid to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup, among other athletic-themed projects.

His website highlights his experience at city hall while pledging to push back “against bad development proposals” and fight for “responsible growth.”

“I want to ensure that our city will continue to provide the services that people rely on. I want us to stay on track with our recovery efforts. I want to continue investing in the future of Etobicoke-Lakeshore,” Grimes says.

Meanwhile, community organizer Morley is hoping to give Grimes another run for his money. She says she wants to bring a new, inclusive, and sustainable leadership to city hall, with a focus on ensuring “access to a range of housing options,” increasing cycling infrastructure and investing in community spaces.

Grimes won against Morley in 2018 with just over 40 per cent of the vote after a last-minute endorsement from Mayor John Tory.

Other names on the ballot in Etobicoke-Lakeshore include Zeynel Ari, Bonnie Hu, Mary Markovic and Marco Valle.

Etobicoke-Lakeshore at a glance:

Population: 129,080

Average number of people per household: 2.13

Median age: 41.1

Population growth over the last decade: 20.4 per cent (Toronto-wide average is 9.1 per cent)

Visible minorities: 28 per cent of population (Toronto-wide average is 51 per cent).

Average household income: $105,994 (Toronto-wide average is $102,721)