Toronto Public Health confirms two cases of listeria linked to ready-to-eat deli meat

Toronto Public Health has confirmed two cases of listeria in the city believed to be connected to ready-to-eat deli meat products sold by Summerhill Market.

The public health unit said the meat products have a label indicating they were packaged at 446 Summerhill Avenue and were sold on or before Oct. 3 at various Summerhill Market locations.

The products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria responsible for the illness in the cases, the public health unit stated in a news release on Friday.

The locations where the products were sold include 446 Summerhill Avenue, 1054 Mount Pleasant Road, 484 Eglinton Avenue West, 1014 Bathurst Street, 3609 Dundas Street West and 32 Wellington Street West.

Health officials warned that the affected meat may not look or smell spoiled but it may still cause sickness.

“While TPH continues its investigation, residents are advised to immediately dispose of or return these sliced ready-to-eat deli meat products to the location where they were purchased,” the public health unit said.

“Residents who consumed these products are advised to dispose of them, watch for symptoms of listeria and seek medical attention if they appear.”

People who are at high risk for listeriosis include the elderly, pregnant women and those with weak immune systems. They are advised to avoid high-risk foods that are more prone to contamination such as ready-to-eat meats, soft cheeses, unpasteurized milk and raw fruits and vegetables.

The median time from exposure to Listeria until symptoms develop is typically two to three weeks, but can be as long as 70 days, health officials said.

Listeriosis usually manifests as a mild flu-like illness. Symptoms may start suddenly and include: vomiting, nausea, cramps, severe headache, constipation or fever. More severe illness may result in meningitis and blood infection in newborns and older adults.

Toronto Public Health is asking residents who are showing signs and symptoms of listeria infection to contact their local health provider for testing and treatment.