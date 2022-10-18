What you need to know about the race in Ward 23 - Scarborough North

In the 2018 municipal election, the newly formed Ward 23 - Scarborough North was one of only three wards across the city with no incumbent councillor running, after Chin Lee, who had held Ward 41 since 2006, decided to retire.

What ensued was a close race between Lee’s long-time constituency assistant and endorsee, Maggie Chi, realtor Cynthia Lai and former provincial NDP candidate Felicia Samuel.

Lai won the race, but narrowly, beating out Chi by less than 1,500 votes and Samuel by less than 2,000.

Now, the John Tory endorsed-Lai faces three challengers who are hoping for another close race.

Jamaal Myers, a 39-year-old lawyer, describes his platform as being results driven, with a focus on investing in local people and businesses.

Myers says that as a community advocate, he’s “delivered measurable results that have enhanced the quality of life in Ward 23,” including helping to lead the coalition that secured funding for the Eglinton East LRT and helping to get affordable homes built quickly in Scarborough as a volunteer with HousingNowTO.

Phillip Francis is another one of Lai’s challengers. He’s a financial advisor who says he was an “executive officer in the civil service for over ten years.”

His website says that he has “organized various community and cultural events, giving clients an opportunity to voice their needs and concerns such as maintenance and housing waiting list and rent calculations.”

If elected, Francis says that he would work towards improving and strengthening the local community by making the TTC free for seniors and by “negotiating with stakeholders and required agencies to build more units thus reducing the housing wait list.”

Jones is the fourth and final candidate running in Ward 23.

Her website describes her as a “communications, media, community and government relations, event planning, crisis, disaster and emergency management specialist with decades of diverse hands-on experience working with all members of the community.”

Jones says she wants to “stop crime, discrimination, drugs, violence and waste” and her website also mentions saying no to “fear and lockdowns.”

In a survey conducted by Forum Research in September, Lai had the support of roughly 52 per cent of respondents, while Jones was second with the support of about 25 per cent of respondents. Myers was third at 17 per cent.

“At this rate, we can expect to see Cynthia Lai take the win,” said Dr. Lorne Bozinoff, President of Forum Research, in a press release at the time.

Scarborough North at a glance

Population: 98,800

Average number of people per household: 3.33

Median age: 41.5

Population growth over the last decade: 1.2 per cent (Toronto-wide average is 9.1 per cent)

Household

Visible minorities: 92 per cent of population (Toronto-wide average is 51 per cent)

Average household income: $78,984 (Toronto-wide average is $102,721)