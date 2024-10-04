Half of Canadians carry credit card debt. Here is why experts say many rewards cards may not be worth it.
According to the Bank of Canada, close to half of all Canadians with a credit card carry a balance each month and those who do, experience more financial stress than those who pay off their credit card each month.
With credit card interest rates averaging about 20 per cent, anyone carrying a balance is paying a lot of money in interest charges.
Of course, there are many credit card rewards to be had such as free gas, groceries and travel points and if you pay off your credit cards each month the rewards can really add up.
But if you don’t pay off the balance each month, then the rewards you get may not be worth it.
“The majority of points programs in Canada offer rewards of one, two and maybe three per cent at most. However if you’re paying 21 per cent in interest you don't have to be that strong in math to notice the difference," said Patrick Sojka, founder of Rewards Canada, a website that compares credit card offerings.
If you have a credit card with a balance of $4,800 with an annual interest rate of 19.99 per cent without paying down the card you'll be paying $960 in interest each year.
If your credit card has an annual interest rate of 25.99 per cent, you'll be paying $1,248 annually in interest charges.
Most Canadians have at least two credit cards and when we shop we're often pitched new cards that come with special offers.
At the checkout, you might be told you can save even more, sometimes up to 20 per cent off your purchase if you open a store-branded credit card. So, is that worth doing?
“Generally, this is not a good idea. Sure, those upfront savings can be very enticing, but if you don't pay off that balance before a promotional period ends, you'll pay a lot of interest,” said Brian Vines with Consumer Reports.
You may get an offer of no interest for a set time, but if the balance is not paid in full by the due date you could have to pay interest charges back to day one.
"Some say zero per cent for the first 12 months, but you pay have to pay it off within that twelve-month period because they may back charge the interest. The interest doesn't start at the 13th month, it starts back at month one," said Sojka.
If you’re struggling to pay off your credit card debt, try to find a lower interest rate option such as consider switching to a low interest credit card with rates as low as 10 to 13 per cent, take out a line of credit or consider a consolidation loan.
Always try to pay off as much of your credit card bill as you can each month, but at least make the minimum monthly payment because if you miss paying that it will affect your credit rating and can cause you to pay even higher interest rates in the future.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
Following child's death in Ontario, here's what you need to know about rabies and bats
An Ontario child died last month after coming into contact with a rabid bat in their bedroom, which was the first known human rabies case in Canada since 2019.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data-breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Anne Hathaway confirms 'Princess Diaries 3': 'Miracles happen'
You might be thinking, 'Shut up!' but it’s officially true: the 'Princess Diaries' franchise is finally growing.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
A woman was seriously injured in an accident in Saint-Rémi
A 28-year-old female driver was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Saint-Rémi, Montérégie, reports the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 200 tickets a day over the summer
New data shows the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Bolton Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 6,337 speeding tickets in August, the highest number of tickets issued by Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras.
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
Here's how much gas prices in Ottawa are set to go up Saturday
Gas prices in Ottawa are set to rise this weekend after a slight uptick overnight.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
-
Sudbury suspect assaults police one day after being freed on bail
Two police officers in Greater Sudbury required medical attention for injuries they received arresting a man for the second time in just two days.
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS
Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home early Friday morning.
-
New era for former musicians of the K-W Symphony
The K-W Symphony may have played their last concert but the musicians who made up the ensemble aren’t ready for their curtain call.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter to be sent to mental health hospital
Melissa Duff-Shore, a Cambridge, Ont. woman who killed her daughter in 2020, has been ordered to a forensic hospital in St. Thomas.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
'Nice and crisp' fall morning on Saturday before cold front moves in
Fall conditions have arrived in the Forest City, with chilly mornings and warmer afternoons in the forecast.
-
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
-
Windsor baseball fans riding high as Tigers continue playoff push
The Detroit Tigers are continuing their postseason push after sweeping the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series — and the excitement is palpable across the Windsor-Essex region.
-
London man sentenced in Windsor harassment case
A London, Ont. man, who pleaded guilty earlier this year in a harassment case, has been sentenced to two months in jail for criminal harassment of a Windsor, Ont. family.
Barrie
-
Grieving mother calls for added safety measures at Ontario beach after drowning death of son
A woman whose son died last month while at a Penetanguishene, Ont. beach with another family member wants to see safety increased at the beach.
-
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
-
Highway 400 crash near Waubaushene under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision along Highway 400 in Tay Township Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Oliveira leads Winnipeg Blue Bombers to 31-10 road win over Ticats
Brady Oliveira and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to roll along. Oliveira ran for a season-high 147 yards and a touchdown to power Winnipeg past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31-10 on Friday night.
-
Manitoba doctors getting sick of sick notes: report
A new report from Doctors Manitoba is calling for major changes to the way sick notes are issued in Manitoba, saying they are a waste of time for doctors and employers.
-
New technology in Assiniboine Park unlocking mysteries of migration
With winter right around the corner, thousands of feathered friends are flying south. New technology in Assiniboine Park is helping researchers around the world unlock the mysteries of this migration.
Atlantic
-
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
-
'Pattern' of violence, threats against federal fisheries officers in Maritimes: DFO
The federal Fisheries Department says it is concerned about a "pattern" of violence and threats toward its enforcement officers after two tense incidents off southwestern Nova Scotia last month.
-
'Believe that you belong': Sport sets girls up for success, but gender barriers remain
According to the Canadian Women & Sport's 2022 Rally Report, 76 per cent of girls who participate in sports believe it helps build confidence and enhances their mental health. While those benefits are important for all children, the organization's CEO says, right now, girls have less access.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Edmonton
-
Woman dies in east Edmonton collision with building on 118 Avenue
A 79-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving crashed into an east Edmonton building late Friday afternoon.
-
Edmonton mayor's letter to province asks for fair treatment in next year's budget
A letter from Edmonton's mayor to the Alberta government detailing the city's fiscal wishlist ahead of next year's budget calls for fair treatment for the capital city, something several city councillors say isn't already happening.
-
New TV series shows Oilers star McDavid 'like we've never really seen before'
A new docu-series that reveals what life is like for National Hockey League players on and off the ice during the playoffs is now out.
Calgary
-
Uninspected meat prompts closures of 3 Calgary businesses
Three Calgary businesses have been ordered to shut down after inspectors discovered evidence of uninspected meat.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
AHS apologizes for delays in care resulting from improperly processed referrals
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it is taking immediate action to expedite care for patients who had referrals to community health-care providers delayed.
Regina
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
-
Judge reserves decision in challenge of SaskPower natural gas expansion
A group of climate activists is challenging SaskPower's move towards natural gas, arguing it violates their Charter rights.
-
Regina kids facing mobility issues gifted toy cars through Go Baby Go program
Regina kids facing mobility issues were gifted toy cars through the Go Baby Go program.
Saskatoon
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
-
Saskatoon police arrest homeless person at scene of encampment fire under University Bridge
Saskatoon police arrested a homeless person at the scene of an encampment underneath the University Bridge on Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Parents plead for more help for youth after 13-year-old B.C. boy dies of drug overdose
Chayton Point loved to dance. Just ask his mom.
-
Doubled tax, more child care, new tech jobs: B.C. election campaign wraps second week
As the provincial election campaign reaches the halfway mark, the party leaders made pitches to voters on bread-and-butter issues: housing, child care and jobs.
-
'You will see a significant and visible police presence': VPD planning for protests for Oct. 7
Vancouver police have deployed extra resources in anticipation of multiple protests planned for Oct. 7.
Vancouver Island
-
Teachers' union wants education focus in B.C.'s 2024 election
We haven't heard the candidates talk much about education during B.C.'s 2024 election campaign, but the teachers' union is trying to put the spotlight on that issue.
-
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
-
Early morning earthquakes rattle B.C.
Many British Columbians were shaken awake early Friday morning when an earthquake struck in the Strait of Georgia, about 18 kilometres southwest of Tsawwassen.