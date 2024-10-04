Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides

Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been “randomly targeted.”

The homicides took place in Toronto, Hamilton and Niagara Region this week.

The first incident involved a woman in her 60s who was found deceased in a home near Keele and Dundas streets in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that the second incident occurred in John Allan Park in the City of Niagara Falls the following day.

Officers were called to the park for reports of a disturbance just before 3 p.m. When they arrived they located an adult male with critical injuries. The victim, later identified as 47-year-old Lance Cunningham, was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The third incident occurred in Hamilton at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that officers found an unresponsive male in a parking lot on MacNab Street North with “significant injuries consistent with a stabbing.” The victim, who has since been identified as Mario Bilich, was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

“Investigators were able to link the homicide to the recent murder of 47-year-old Lance Cunningham in John Allen Park in Niagara Falls, determining the suspect matched the description in both cases. An additional link was made to the active homicide investigation from October 1 in Toronto,” a news release issued by Toronto police notes.

Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, was taken into custody in Burlington at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

She has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Toronto homicide and two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the other homicides.

Police say that they believe Bilich and Cunningham were “randomly targeted” while the suspect was known to the Toronto victim.

Homicide victims Lance Cunningham (left) and Mario Bilich (right) are shown in these handout photos. (Hamilton Police Service)The investigation into the homicides remains ongoing.

Police say that investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen Kauldhar between Oct. 1 and Oct. 3. “as they continue to determine the timeline of events.”

“Detectives are also attempting to identify a female who was observed on CCTV footage on October 1 at the Giant Tiger located at 2025 Guelph Line in Burlington buying clothing that Kauldhar had in her possession at the time of her arrest,” the news release notes.