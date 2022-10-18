What you need to know about the race in Ward 24 - Scarborough-Guildwood

Longtime councillor Paul Ainslie is once again running for re-election in Scarborough-Guildwood.

The large ward runs roughly from Highway 401 to Lake Ontario, between McCowan Road and Morningside Avenue. The ward contains strong South Asian, Black and Filipino populations. More recent growth has been slower than other parts of the city (0.5 per cent compared to 4.5 per cent citywide)

Ainslie handily won the ward in 2018 with 66.82 per cent of the vote, despite being up against eight challengers. In this election there are just three others vying for the seat.

They include poet and artist Habiba Desai, who has said she’s worried many people in the ward have bought into conspiracy theories as to why they aren’t more successful when what’s really needed is a change in leadership.

She wants to see more action on gun violence and would convert the dormant Robert Borden High School into a Khbib Gym/ Fight school / 5-star sports complex to provide young men with an outlet. She also wants to see women-only compartments on the TTC to help women feel safe riding transit.

Vivian Parker is another challenger. His Twitter page lists improving trade school options, adding more affordable daycare and combatting homelessness as some of his priorities.

Keiosha Ross is running again after getting close to two per cent of the vote in 2018, but has not listed any campaign ideas online so far.

Among his accomplishments, Ainslie lists reducing speed limits around schools, increasing youth programming, and completion of the Scarborough Waterfront Trail. Ainslie served on Mayor John Tory’s Executive Committee for the past term and says he also worked to enhance the city’s use of technology as chair of the Government and Licensing Committee.

Ward 24 - Scarborough-Guildwood.

SCARBOROUGH-GUILDWOOD AT A GLANCE

Population: 102,390

Average number of people per household: 2.81

Median age: 38.2

Housing type: 47 per cent live in apartment buildings with at least five storeys, while 34 per cent live in single detached homes

Population growth over the last decade (2006-2016): 3.3 per cent (Growth across the city is 9.1 per cent)

Visible minorities: 71.2 per cent of population (Toronto-wide average is 51.5 per cent).

Average household income: $72,289 (Toronto-wide average is $102,721)