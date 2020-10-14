TORONTO -- The trial for a man accused of using a van to kill 10 people on a busy Toronto sidewalk may be held by videoconference due to COVID-19.

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 2018 incident.

The judge, prosecution and defence are discussing different options for the judge-alone trial that's set to begin on Nov. 9.

Crown attorney Joseph Callaghan says court is discussing holding the trial through Zoom, as well as using a large courtroom to allow the public to watch the proceedings in a physically distant manner.

Minassian's trial was set to begin on April 6, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Court is set to reconvene next week to further discuss the matter.