    • Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police

    The mother of a baby boy who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged criminally.

    Police say that officers were dispatched to a building near Roselawn and Marlee avenues shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday after the four-month old boy’s father reported him missing.

    Police attended the Toronto Community Housing building and found the baby with critical injuries.

    Life-saving measures were performed, however the baby was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

    Police have classified the death as “suspicious” and say that their Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is monitoring the investigation.

    The infant’s mother, identified by police as 30-year-old Karessa Edwards, has been charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

