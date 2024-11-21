Taylor Swift's motorcade spotted along Toronto's Gardiner Expressway

Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two.

The popstar princess’s motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.

In video footage, a police motorcycle can be seen leading the pack of predominantly black SUVs along the highway as another police cruiser at the back ensured other vehicles did not pass by.

The motorcade arrived at the Rogers Centre just after 2:30 p.m., two hours before the gates open for her sold-out show.

"Like last week, the escort of Taylor Swift is part of the overall security plan for her concert series in Toronto, the cost of which is covered by (the Toronto Police Service)," TPS spokesperson Stephanie Sayer told CTV News Toronto in a statement.

"We provided several police vehicles for approximately 20 minutes to conduct rolling closures as they travelled on the 427 and Gardiner -- there were no complete closures at any point."

The Pennsylvania-born singer only has three more concerts in Toronto before she caps off her near-21-month-long tour in Vancouver next month, which ends Dec. 8.

Swift’s final show in Toronto is on Saturday.