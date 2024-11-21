TORONTO
Toronto

Mother of three struck and critically injured by vehicle in Etobicoke dies in hospital

Toronto police, fire and paramedics attend a collision near Islington and Orrell avenues on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Toronto police, fire and paramedics attend a collision near Islington and Orrell avenues on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
A 39-year-old woman who was critically injured after she and her family were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke last month has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Police provided the update in a news release Thursday evening.

The collision occurred on the evening of Oct. 2 at the intersection of Islington and Orrell avenues, north of Dundas Street North.

A 77-year-old woman was driving a red 2017 Toyota Corolla on the westbound lane of Finchley Road when she turned left onto Islington Avenue and hit a family of five pedestrians who were crossing the road, police said.

All five family members— the 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, and their three young children—were taken to the hospital with varying injuries.

Their children are one month old, one year old and four years old. Police said the woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No word if charges will be laid.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

