These Toronto restaurants cracked OpenTable's top 100 list for Canada

    Toronto has the highest number of top-rated restaurants in the country, according to a new ranking put out by OpenTable.

    This year, OpenTable looked at more than one million reviews from its verified diners from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024, comparing ratings, percentage of five star reviews and reservations, among others, to see what spots deserve a spot on Canada's Top 100 list for the year.

    Fifty-three restaurants in Ontario clinched a spot on this year's list, with 36 of those coming out of Toronto. Compared to the rest of Canada, British Columbia has 15 spots and Alberta has 16 spots that cracked the top 100 list.

    "The Canadian dining scene is continuing to evolve. Canadians are breaking away from traditional patterns by embracing mid-week dining, which is good news for restaurants as these times can be typically quieter, as well as craving unique culinary experiences and group dining. The even better news – these trends are set to continue in 2025, according to new research," Matt Davis, OpenTable Canada's country director, said in the release issued on Tuesday.

    For Torontonians specifically, OpenTable says there has been an 11 per cent increase in seated dining compared to last year and more than half – 58 per cent – plan to dine out more in 2025.

    The reservation service also revealed 46 per cent of Torontonians would be more interested in trying experiential dining next year, which could be anything like a spot with a tasting menu or dinner and a show.

    Here are the 36 in Toronto featured on OpenTable's list this year:

    1. Akira Back
    2. Alo Restaurant
    3. Alobar Yorkville
    4. Amal Restaurant
    5. Avelo Restaurant
    6. Azura
    7. Bar Isabel
    8. Bar Prima
    9. Bar Vendetta
    10. BlueBlood Steakhouse
    11. Caffino
    12. Canoe Restaurant and Bar
    13. DaiLo
    14. Don Alfonso 1890
    15. Enoteca Sociale
    16. Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace
    17. General Public
    18. George Restaurant
    19. Giulietta
    20. Grey Gardens
    21. Gusto 501
    22. Joso's
    23. Lee
    24. Mamakas Taverna
    25. Mother Cocktail Bar
    26. Osteria Giulia
    27. Parallel
    28. Prime Seafood Palace
    29. Quetzal
    30. Rasa
    31. Scaramouche Restaurant
    32. Sorrel Rosedale
    33. The Butcher Chef
    34. The Chase
    35. Tutti Matti
    36. Via Allegro Ristorante

    And the other Ontarian restaurants that made the cut for 2024:

    1. Bocado Restaurant – Prince Edward County
    2. Cambridge Mill – Cambridge
    3. Cintro On Wellington – London
    4. Crossroads Restaurant – Rosseau
    5. DreamLand Café – Ottawa
    6. Eddington's of Exeter – Exeter
    7. Greystones – Orangeville
    8. Rizzo's House of Parm – Fort Erie
    9. Take Five Bistro – Windsor
    10. Terra Restaurant – Thornhill
    11. The Common Stove – Orillia
    12. The Gate – Flesherton
    13. The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery – Beamsville
    14. The Springwood – Whitby
    15. Trattoria Timone – Oakville
    16. Treadwell Cuisine – Niagara-on-the-Lake
    17. Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland 

