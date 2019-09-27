

Adam Frisk, CTV News





Authorities interrogated Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian for several hours following his alleged deadly rampage on Yonge Street, shedding light on a possible motive while discussing the misogynist creed that may have led to the attack.

On Friday, a court-ordered publication ban expired, making public an interview Minassian gave to police after he allegedly killed 10 people and injured 16 others on April 23, 2018. CTV News was among a group of media outlets arguing Minassian's statement to police should be made public.

Minassian, 26, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder and will be tried during a judge-only trial.

The four-hour long interview was conducted in a Toronto police station where Minassian described how he had been rejected by women and how he came to the decision to allegedly carry out the Yonge Street attack.

During the interrogation, Minassian used terms to describe his life as someone who is involuntarily celibate, terminology that may not be known to the general public.

Here's a basic explainer of the slang Minassian used during his interrogation by police.

Incel: Before carrying out the alleged rampage, Minassian described himself as an incel, or “involuntarily celibate.” The term incel was coined by a Canadian woman named Alana in the early 1990s, as a means to define a certain type of loneliness and confront it. However, it was later co-opted to represent something darker, becoming a misogynist term in an online culture of men who don't have access to sex.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a U.S.-based organization that monitors hate groups and extremists, said the rise of incels stems from the pick-up artist movement where men learn strategies to coax women into sleeping with them. Should their attempts fail, incels become bitter as they view sex as a basic human right.

Chads: Jock-type men who are attractive, socially comfortable and sexually successful, sleeping with lots of women. Basically, the complete opposite of incels.

Stacys: A demeaning term to describe attractive, unintelligent, promiscuous women. Chad's counterpart.

Beckys: So-called average women.

Normies: Pretty much everyone else, someone who is not celibate.

Alphas: The crème de la crème of men. A dominant, confident, muscular male that gets all the sex he wants.

Betas: Somewhat shy, lacks confidence and doesn't have sex often. Not an Alpha.

Elliot Rodger: Often referred to as the "Supreme Gentleman" or "Saint Elliot" by incels, Rodger slaughtered six people in 2014 during a vehicle and shooting rampage in California before killing himself. In his manifesto, the 22-year-old virgin blamed rejection from women, driving him to carry out the deadly attack.

Redpill: Identifying and recognizing factors that can lead to successful sexual prowess, by self-improvement (hitting the gym), working towards becoming an alpha male. (Yes, a reference to the 1999 blockbuster "The Matrix")

Blackpill: Those who reject the idea of redpill, often believing incels will be forever alone and women will only be attracted to Chads. (Also known as MGTOW, Men Going Their Own Way)

Bluepill: Incels who believe looks don't really matter; rather, it's their personality that women will find attractive. (Yes, a reference to the 1999 blockbuster "The Matrix")

4chan: A collection of online forums originally meant for anonymous users to share images. Hacktivist group Anonymous formed on 4chan.

R9K: An image board on 4chan dedicated to the sharing of personal, intimate and socially awkward stories.

Space Robots: R9K users who are self-described loners and shut-ins, unable to lose virginity.