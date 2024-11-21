North York shooting sends man to hospital

A man has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in North York Thursday night.

Police say it happened in the area of Sunnycrest and Rockford roads, west of Bathurst Street, at around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics told CTV Toronto that the victim is “possibly” in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been released. Police say they have a large presence in the area.