TORONTO
Toronto

    • North York shooting sends man to hospital

    Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting in North York on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.
    A man has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in North York Thursday night.

    Police say it happened in the area of Sunnycrest and Rockford roads, west of Bathurst Street, at around 8:30 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they located one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics told CTV Toronto that the victim is “possibly” in life-threatening condition.

    No suspect information has been released. Police say they have a large presence in the area.

