2 people arrested, 3rd suspect still at large in connection with fatal Brampton shooting

Two people have been arrested and another suspect remains at large in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton earlier this month.

Peel police and paramedics said they were initially called for a medical assist in the area of Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road, near Queen Street West and Chingcousy Road, on the afternoon of Nov. 9.

A man is dead following a shooting in Brampton on Nov. 9. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)When they arrived, first responders located 37-year-old Sterling Sylvester suffering serious gunshot injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On Wednesday, homicide investigators arrested 34-year-old Eileen Beardy and 30-year-old Lucas Cardy, both from Brampton. They have been charged with manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect identified as 33-year-old Anthony Beardy, who police believe was the shooter. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police said Beardy is of Indigenous descent and described as six-foot-one, 190 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, and has a tattoo of a skull with feathers on the front of his neck and another tattoo containing text on his left hand.

“If seen, members of the public are reminded to dial 9-1-1 and not approach,” police said.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).