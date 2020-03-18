The major COVID-19 developments in Ontario for March 18
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 12:02PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 18, 2020 1:43PM EDT
Health workers demonstrate how to put on protective clothing during a tour of a COVID-19 evaluation clinic in Montreal, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
TORONTO -- The Canada-United States border is closing to non-essential travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the latest news on the virus from across the province for March 18:
- Ontario has confirmed 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 212.
- TTC fare enforcement officers will no longer being approaching riders to check for proof of payment amid the COVID-19 outbreak and will instead be "focusing on education and customer service."
- The Ontario legislature is being recalled for an emergency session on Thursday, to allow the province to pass two pieces of legislation designed to give Ontarians relief during the provincial state of emergency.
- The Ford government is suspending a major portion of its healthcare overhaul due to COVID-19, just weeks before the changes were set to take place.
- Canada's big banks are moving to provide financial breathing room to customers hurt by disruptions.
- Porter Airlines has announced it will suspend all flights until June amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the airline industry.
- Students at several post-secondary institutions are being asked or told to move out of their dorms in response to COVID-19.
- The union representing Ontario’s secondary school teachers has suspended all labour action indefinitely in response to COVID-19.
