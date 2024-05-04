TORONTO
Toronto

Auston Matthews skates ahead of Game 7, status unclear with season on the line

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe speaks with Auston Matthews (34) during third period NHL hockey action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla. on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe speaks with Auston Matthews (34) during third period NHL hockey action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla. on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share

Centre Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs hasn't been ruled out of tonight's Game 7 against the Boston Bruins.

But head coach Sheldon Keefe seemed to suggest following the morning skate his best player won't return to the fold with Toronto's season on the line.

Matthews hasn't played since Game 4 of the first-round series when he was pulled from action by doctors during the second intermission because of an illness.

The ailing sniper took part in the Leafs' full morning skate at TD Garden — his longest on-ice stretch with the team since exiting the lineup April 24.

Keefe said the Leafs are "proceeding" as they have been with the forward group, which appeared to indicate Matthews is likely to sit for a third straight elimination contest.

Toronto trailed the series 3-1 before securing a 2-1 overtime victory in Boston in Game 5 and a 2-1 home win Thursday to force tonight's winner-take-all finale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News