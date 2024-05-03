Grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 identified

The Indian couple killed in a wrong-way police chase crash on Highway 401 earlier this week has been identified by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

“Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals Mr. Manivannan, Mrs. Mahalakshmi & their grandchild in the Highway 401 collision,” the consulate wrote in a post on social media Friday afternoon.

The consul general met with the family at the hospital and “assured all possible assistance,” the post read. “We are in touch with Canadian authorities.”

