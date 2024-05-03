TORONTO
Toronto

    • Grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 identified

    A car that crashed after a wrong-way police chase on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont. is taken away on a tow truck on April 30, 2024. A car that crashed after a wrong-way police chase on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont. is taken away on a tow truck on April 30, 2024.
    The Indian couple killed in a wrong-way police chase crash on Highway 401 earlier this week has been identified by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

    “Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals Mr. Manivannan, Mrs. Mahalakshmi & their grandchild in the Highway 401 collision,” the consulate wrote in a post on social media Friday afternoon.

    The consul general met with the family at the hospital and “assured all possible assistance,” the post read. “We are in touch with Canadian authorities.”

    More details to come…

