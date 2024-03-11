The Toronto Blue Jays just revealed a new team slogan

TORONTO
    The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled a new team slogan ahead of the 2024 season.

    In a video shared to X on Monday, the team introduced the motto – “To The Core” – to fans. The phrase will replace the former slogan, “Next Level,” it says.

    The team slogan isn’t all that’s new this year. In a short video posted last month, the Jays teased a $300-million renovation underway at Rogers Centre that saw the entire 100-level reconstructed to accommodate more seating and give fans a better view. The renovation will be completed before the season kicks off, the team has said.

    The Jays will face off against the Seattle Mariners at the home opener on April 8.

