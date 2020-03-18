TORONTO -- Porter Airlines has announced it will suspend all flights until June amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the airline industry.

"As a result, we are doing our part by temporarily suspending flights at the conclusion of the operating day on Friday, March 20. We will resume service on June 1," Porter Airlines president and CEO Michael Deluce said in a statement.

"This time period allows the COVID-19 public health crisis to diminish and then time for us to effectively restart operations"

The airline said it intends to operate as schedule through until Friday to ensure "all customers have an opportunity to complete trips."

Porter Airlines has waived change and cancellation fees for all flights to assist passengers who need to get home.

The airline said it will contact passengers affected by the cancellations and it is not necessary for travellers to cal them.

"These are very challenging times for people. Let's all do our part to take care of each other," Deluce said.

The announcment comes a day after Westjet announced it is suspending all international flights - including to the United States - for the next thirty days.

The Calgary-based airline said it is "no longer sending Canadians out of the country" and will instead focus on bringing them home.

This is a developing story. More information to come.