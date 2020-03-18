TORONTO -- The Beer Store will be reducing their store hours and will no longer be accepting returned empty containers for the next two weeks.

According to a news release issued on Wednesday, the company made the changes in order to “protect employees and customers” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to closely monitor COVID-19, the Beer Store will reduce store hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, as of March 19. Stores that operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. are unaffected. Sunday hours remain unchanged,” The Beer Store said in a statement.

"The Beer Store will also suspend the return of empty containers at all retail stores across the province, effective March 19, through to March 31. Deposits will be fully honoured upon return when we resume operations. In addition, at times we may need to limit the number of customers in our stores."

The company said they will still be operating their Beer Xpress home delivery and in-store pick up at select stores, but they will not be accepting empty returns until further notice.

The announcement comes a day after the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) said they were reducing store hours across the province.

As of March 19, all LCBO stores will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Delivery options will remain available, but customers will have to follow pick-up directions provided by Canada Post.

The LCBO will also not be accepting product returns.