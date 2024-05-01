Ontario man loses $1,500 applying for Nexus cards on social media

The trusted traveler program between Canada and the United States is extremely popular and almost two million Canadians have a Nexus card.

If you're a frequent traveller to the U.S., a Nexus card can make it a lot easier and faster to cross the border.

You need to apply for a Nexus card, follow a process and sit for an in-person interview, but if you’re searching for information online some websites are leading people astray and taking their money.

Currently, the price to get a Nexus card is $50 U.S., although that price is rising to $120 U.S. on Oct. 1.

A Mississauga man found a company on a social media website that was advertising that it could fast track his process so he applied.

He paid $1,500 over a year ago for two Nexus cards for himself and his wife and has still not received them and the company is now demanding more money.

“I came across this social media promotion in my Facebook about their capacity to process a Nexus card,” said the man, who asked that we not use his name as he is concerned the company now has all his personal information.

“I sent them an email, a text, then I called them, but nothing,” the man said. “it is really sad. I should have done a little more research on this one."

“The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) does not request money for application fees through advertisement on social media,” The Canada Border Services Agency told CTV News Toronto. “Scammers attempt to imitate federal government services to gain access to personal and financial information.”

The CBSA also said using a third party will not speed up the process and could result in a delay or denial for a Nexus card. If you want to apply for a Nexus card, there is a non-refundable fee of $50 U.S. until Oct. 1 when it rises to $120 U.S.

The cost is per applicant for a five year membership card and you will also meet with U.S. Homeland Security for an in-person interview.

When applying it’s best to use the use the Government of Canada’s website to find information on the program, only follow their links and be suspicious if any company tries to add additional fees and claims they can speed up the process.