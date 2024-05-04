Man, 49, arrested after deadly stabbing in Brampton

A 49-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly stabbing in Brampton earlier this month.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Bovaird Drive and Creditview Road at around 8:30 a.m. on May 1 for reports of an altercation between two males. According to police, one of the males was stabbed during the incident and subsequently pronounced dead. The suspect, police allege, fled the area but was arrested two days later.

Police said Andrew Galea, a 49-year-old man of no fixed address, has been charged with second-degree murder. He was held for a bail hearing, investigators said.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.