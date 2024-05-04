Police investigating stabbing in Rexdale that sent man to hospital

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Rexdale Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received reports of a stabbing in the area of Kipling Avenue and Albion Road around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 40s suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, officers are searching for a male suspect believed to be between 25 and 28 years old, five-foot-two with a medium build, short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and a black bag.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.