Pedestrian struck by vehicle in The Annex suffers serious injuries

A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in The Annex Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Huron and Dupont streets, east of Spadina Road, just after 3 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say

Dupont Street is closed between Huron and St. George streets.