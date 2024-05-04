TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian struck by vehicle in The Annex suffers serious injuries

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in The Annex Saturday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Huron and Dupont streets, east of Spadina Road, just after 3 p.m.

    Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say

    Dupont Street is closed between Huron and St. George streets.

