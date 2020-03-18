TORONTO -- Ontario has confirmed 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 212.

There are more than 3,379 people currently under investigation for the virus. More than 10,305 people in Ontario have tested negative.

Most of those people have a recent travel history, to places such as the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, or they are close contacts of other confirmed cases.

Three of the new cases are in Toronto. All of the new patients are self-isolating at home.

On Monday, the Ontario government confirmed a COVID-19 patient in the province died but it is still unclear if the virus was the cause of death. The 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man tested positive after he died.

"There has been a death. I’m very sorry and extend my condolences to this person’s family," Health Minister Christine Elliot said Tuesday. "We have asked for the assistance of the coroner’s office to do a complete examination and investigation to determine whether this person died because of COVID or with COVID."

The man, who had been receiving care at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, was a close contact of another person visiting from Alberta, who also tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, said.

More than 600 Canadians have been infected with the virus.

With files from The Canadian Press.