TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigate more than a dozen complaints of damaged vehicles on residential street in Mississauga

    Vehicles were damaged on a residential street in Malton on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24) Vehicles were damaged on a residential street in Malton on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24)
    Share

    Peel police are investigating after receiving more than a dozen complaints about damage to vehicles on a residential street in Malton early Saturday morning.

    Police told CP24 that officers started receiving calls at around 5:30 a.m. from residents on Dunrankin Drive, located near Morningstar and Goreway drives.

    According to police, the callers said their vehicles had sustained damage and new reports of damaged vehicles continued to come in throughout the morning. Police said they have received at least 16 calls for service so far.

    Several officers are on scene and are speaking to owners of damaged vehicles.

    Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and officers are canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance footage. Investigators are also asking anyone who lives in the area to check their vehicles for damage. Damage can be reported by calling the police service’s non-emergency number at 905-453-3311, police said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News