Police investigate more than a dozen complaints of damaged vehicles on residential street in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating after receiving more than a dozen complaints about damage to vehicles on a residential street in Malton early Saturday morning.

Police told CP24 that officers started receiving calls at around 5:30 a.m. from residents on Dunrankin Drive, located near Morningstar and Goreway drives.

According to police, the callers said their vehicles had sustained damage and new reports of damaged vehicles continued to come in throughout the morning. Police said they have received at least 16 calls for service so far.

Several officers are on scene and are speaking to owners of damaged vehicles.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and officers are canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance footage. Investigators are also asking anyone who lives in the area to check their vehicles for damage. Damage can be reported by calling the police service’s non-emergency number at 905-453-3311, police said.