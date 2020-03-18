TORONTO -- Health officials are urging seniors and their close family members to take self-isolation seriously due to the significant impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the most vulnerable.

Ontario's chief medical officer Dr. David Williams has warned that the virus is especially hard on people who are 65 and older, have chronic illnesses and/or are immunocompromised.

Seniors are being asked to stay home whether or not they have travelled or have symptoms because of their vulnerability.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of resources for elderly residents in Toronto to help them through this difficult period.

If you know someone who is a senior and does not have access to Internet, this list can be printed and shared.

Grocery/prescription services

The team at OpenLab, a part of the University Health Network, has created the Friendly Neighbour Hotline for seniors in low-income housing. Seniors can call to connect with volunteers throughout the city who can help with picking up essentials. The hotline, which has over 300 volunteers, will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The number will be released soon. (This story will be updated when the number is available).

The Al Hikmah Academy is providing free grocery delivery to all seniors between March 16 and 22 daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact 647-868-2540 for more info.

The Toronto Hifz Academy is offering free grocery and prescription delivery service for the Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park Community between March 17 and April 5. Call or text 647-505-8622 for more info. The service is available for anyone who is elderly, or immunocompromised.

The SPRINT Senior Care’s Meals on Wheels program offers year-round meal deliveries for seniors. For more info call 416-481-6411.

Grocery hours for seniors

All Longo’s locations will offer a “community wellbeing hour” from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. every morning for seniors and other at-risk members of the community.

The NoFrills location on 6085 Creditview Road in Mississauga will have senior hour between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

Beach Valu-Mart on 2266 Queen Street East will also have seniors only shopping time from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. starting Wednesday.\

Eataly will be closing its restaurant starting March 17, but its grocery store will remain open. From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. the store will be open for senior and vulnerable populations only.

Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws are also offering the first hour of opening to seniors and people with disabilities.

Several Sobeys locations will be also devoting their first hour to those at most risk.

Feeling lonely or bored?

The Arkells band is providing music lessons daily at 1 p.m. on their Instagram live account.

The Berlin Philharmonic has made its Digital Concert Hall free online for everyone until at least April 19.

A number of museum around the world are offering virtual tours, including the London’s British Museum, New York’s Guggenheim Museum and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Circle of Care Sinai Health has a phone pals program for people who are 55 and older and live alone in their homes. Call 416-635-2860 for more information.

The National Initiative for the Care of the Elderly compiled a list on social media of different activities for seniors in self-isolation. Some ideas on the list include virtual tea or dining with family members or friends, holding a virtual book club, designing a photo board or filling out a crossword puzzle.

Other support