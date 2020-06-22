TORONTO -- Toronto residents and business owners alike are eagerly awaiting an announcement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who is expected to announce today whether or not the city can move into Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

Like Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Peel Region have been held back from entering the next stage of the Ford government’s "Framework for Reopening our Province'' due to the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported daily. On Sunday, Ontario reported 175 new cases of COVID-19, most of which were reported in those three regions.

The province has said previously that at the beginning of each week, top health officials will reassess and announce which regions are ready to move into Stage 2.

Regions given the green light to move ahead to the next stage are allowed to reopen restaurants, as well as hair and nail salons, all of which were forced to close in mid-March.

"I think it is going to happen this week. That's my own prediction and it is not based on an inside secret," Mayor John Tory said in an interview with CP24 on Sunday.

"I just think the numbers have headed strongly in the right direction consistently now for two weeks and so I think everybody now is going to be in agreement that it is time."

Ford will make the announcement at Queen's Park alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.

