Suspect in alleged random attacks on GO train in Durham Region arrested

A man wanted in connection with two allegedly “unprovoked” assaults on the GO train in Durham Region earlier this month has been arrested in Toronto, police say.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to Pickering GO station at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 11 after a 50-year-old woman onboard an eastbound train was assaulted.

Police said the suspect struck the victim in the face multiple times then exited the train. She was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Two hours later, police said officers responded to a second assault at the same station.

It’s alleged that a 33-year-old woman was travelling on an eastbound train when she was assaulted by the same suspect. The victim was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators released images of the suspect on Tuesday and asked the public for help identifying him.

The following day, he was identified by police as 31-year-old Clarington, Ont. resident Christopher Otoo.

In an update Monday, police said Otoo was arrested in Toronto on unrelated charges.

“Upon Otoo’s disposition of charges in Toronto, DRPS will proceed with our arrest warrant,” DRPS said, adding that those charges include assault causing bodily harm, assault, theft under $5000, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

In an email to CTV News, Toronto police confirmed that on Nov. 15 officers were called to a property somewhere in the city where Otoo was allegedly trespassing.

Following an investigation, police said they found that he was in possession of stolen property.

Otoo is separately charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of failing to comply with probation order.