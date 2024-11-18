Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares.
The bill, if passed by the majority Progressive Conservative government, would also require municipalities to get provincial approval to launch new supervised consumption sites.
The bill would also require municipalities to get provincial approval to participate in the federal safer supply program that sees doctors prescribe pharmaceutical grade opioids to those with substance-use disorders.
Ontario is shifting away from harm reduction to an abstinence-based model and it intends to launch 19 new "homelessness and addiction recovery treatment hubs" — or HART hubs, as the province calls them — plus 375 highly supportive housing units at a planned cost of $378 million.
The measures are part of a community safety omnibus bill that would significantly increase penalties for those convicted of using a fake vehicle identification number, as well as ban name changes for those on the provincial sex offender registry.
Health-care workers, advocates and homeless people have all said the consumption site closures would lead to more deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.
