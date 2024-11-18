Two people injured in crash near Scarborough Town Centre

Two people have been injured in a collision in central Scarborough, say paramedics.

The crash happened late Monday afternoon in the vicinity of the Scarborough Town Centre, near Progress Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 4:52 p.m. following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene.

Paramedics said they transported two patients: a man in his 50s to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and an unidentified adult to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Currently, Sheppard Avenue is closed westbound at Gateforth Drive as police investigate. Motorists are advised to expect delays in that area.

More details to come.