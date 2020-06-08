TORONTO -- Ontario is allowing almost all regions to move forward to the next stage of the province's restart phase, which allows restaurants, hair salons and malls to reopen, but Toronto is still excluded from the list.

The majority of Ontario's public health unit regions moved forward to Stage 2 last Friday, ending the months-long closure for some businesses crippled financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this Friday, the only regions not allowed to move forward to Stage 2 are Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex. They will remain in Stage 1 until at least next week, when the province will reassess the data and decide if they are ready to move forward next Friday.

These are the public health units moving to Stage 2:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

York Region Public Health

