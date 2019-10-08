Breaking news update: Police have identified a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed outside his Hamilton, Ont. high school on Monday afternoon in front of his mother.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Steve Berziuk identified the boy as Devan Selvey.

Berziuk confirmed that two additional arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

“A 16-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were also arrested for first-degree murder and brought to Central Station for interviews,” he said.

“They are currently here in custody.”

Earlier story follows…

TORONTO -- Police say two teenagers will be charged with first-degree murder after a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside his Hamilton, Ont. school on Monday afternoon in front of his mother.

“(The mother) witnessed something horrible here,” Sgt. Steve Berziuk said. “She is distraught… she is devastated.”

One day after the deadly attack, police confirmed charges are expected to be laid against two male suspects.

“An 18-year-old male and 14-year-old male, both from Hamilton, will be charged with first-degree murder,” officers said in a news release issued on Tuesday morning. “They will appear at the John Sopinka Courthouse, 45 Main Street East later today to answer to the charge.”

On Monday at around 2:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, located near Parkdale Avenue South and Main Street East, for reports of a violent incident.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a male teenager suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but investigators confirmed he was a student at the high school.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday.

The third male suspect was interviewed by police on Monday night and was “later released unconditionally once his involvement in the investigation was established,” officers said.

The identity of those set to faces charges in the investigation cannot be released as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigation continues

Police remain at the scene of the fatal stabbing one day later as the investigation is ongoing and two suspects remain outstanding.

On Monday, officers described the first outstanding suspect as a teenaged girl, black with long black hair, wearing a black coat, black T-shirt with white writing on it and black shoes with white laces.

The second outstanding suspect was described by police as a white teenaged male wearing white shoes, dark-coloured pants, a grey-long sleeved shirt and a black backpack.

“Hamilton Police officers will remain in the area for the majority of the day processing evidence and canvassing,” investigators said. “Police will continue to work with Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.”

In a statement issued on the day of the deadly stabbing, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said it was “shocked” by what had occurred.

“Our hearts are broken by the news that a 14-year-old student has died,” Manny Figueiredo, the board’s director of education, said in the statement. “There are no words that can begin to describe how shocked we are to learn about this loss.”

“Our entire community shares in the grief and sadness of having lost a valued and loved student. We can never tolerate acts of violence. We must always promote acts of kindness and peace.”

Grief counsellors will be made available at the high school to those affected by the incident, police said.

The weapon used in the assault has not yet been recovered.

“Residents in the area who find anything suspicious on their property are urged not to touch the item but to contact 911 immediately,” police said.

A command van has been setup in the area of Ivon Avenue and Dunsmure Road.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.