'Still working full time on it:' One year later police continue to search for gunman in Caledon double murder linked to ex-Olympian
One year after a couple was shot and killed in their Caledon home in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity, Ontario Provincial Police say they are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.
Jagtar Singh Sidhu, 57, Harbhajan Kaur Sidhu, 55, and their daughter Jaspreet were shot inside their Mayfield Road home on Nov. 20, 2023.
The three were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects who broke into their home shortly before midnight.
Jagtar was pronounced dead at the scene, while Harbhajan and her daughter were rushed to hospital with critical injuries. Harbhajan later died and although Jaspreet survived, police said she sustained life-altering injuries.
In the immediate aftermath of homicides, police said they were unable to find a motive for the shooting and investigators were not sure who carried out the murders.
Over the past year, the OPP, in collaboration with U.S. law enforcement, say they have unearthed some pieces of the puzzle in relation to what transpired that evening.
Few details about the investigation were released until last month, when the FBI announced that 43-year-old Ryan James Wedding, a Canadian and former Olympian, and 34-year-old Andrew Clark, allegedly directed the murders of the couple in Caledon. The homicides, the FBI said, were carried out “in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment” that passed through Southern California.
According to the FBI, Wedding, a former snowboarder who competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Games, is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries.
Andrew Clark was arrested in October by authorities in Mexico and is currently in U.S. custody. The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Wedding, who remains at large.
Speaking to CP24.com earlier this week, OPP Det. Insp. Brian McDermott said police knew “very early on” that the family was targeted by mistake.
He said police have been in contact with the person they believe was the intended target of the shooting on Mayfield Road last year.
“We’ve spoken with the individual. They’re aware they were the intended target, and we have taken appropriate steps to work through safety planning with that individual,” McDermott said.
He said police are still trying to identify the shooter.
“… investigators still want to identify the individual or individuals that were actually in their home and carried out the murders,” McDermott said.
Police do not know how many suspects were involved in the shooting but one suspect was observed getting into a pickup truck and heading west on Mayfield Road on the night of the incident.
According to investigators, that same pickup truck was later located engulfed in flames on Olde Baseline and Creditview roads just hours after the shooting.
“We’re still working full time on it, and we continue to work on leads and try and identify the individual or individuals that were in the home,” McDermott said.
He said police have no information that the couple were in any way involved in the drug trade.
“We have no information that they had any involvement in any criminality,” McDermott said. “They were simply going about their business in their home.”
Wedding and Clark linked to other homicides in Ontario
Wedding and Clark are also accused of directing the murders of two other people in Ontario, including 39-year-old Brampton resident Mohammed Zafar.
Zafar was shot in his driveway in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway on May 18, 2024 and according to the FBI, he was killed over a drug debt.
Wedding, Clark, and another suspect, identified as 23-year-old Canadian Malik Damion Cunningham, are also charged in the murder of 29-year-old Ryan Fader in Niagara Falls on April 1, 2024.
U.S. court documents detail alleged communications between Cunningham and Clark on encrypted messaging app Threema, where investigators say the two discussed “plans to commit murders.”
According to the court documents, Clark allegedly hired Cunningham “to murder a list of targets,” which included Fader.
Caledon homicides tied to other shootings in Peel Region
As part of a Peel police investigation dubbed Project Midnight, investigators previously linked the Caledon shooting to a separate homicide investigation in Mississauga and a string of residential shootings in Brampton last November.
Police said “investigative information and forensic evidence” confirmed that the deadly shooting in Caledon was tied to three residential shootings and the murder of 29-year-old Brampton resident Jagraj Singh last November.
Peel police were called to Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga on Nov.15, 2023 for a fatal shooting at a business in the area.
According to police, two unknown suspects approached a business and shot and killed an individual who was working there at the time.
“Investigators have determined that Mr. Singh was not the intended target and it was simply the wrong place at the wrong time,” Peel police homicide Insp. Todd Custance told reporters back in March.
Two suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with Project Midnight but no homicide charges have been laid in the case.
“We still have a team that’s investigating and they’re working full time on this, looking to identify the individual or individuals that were responsible for not only the homicide of the Sidhu family, but also the homicide in Peel that forms part of Project Midnight,” McDermott said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Walking pneumonia is surging in Canada. Is it peaking now?
CTVNews.ca spoke with various medical experts to find out the latest situation with the typically mild walking pneumonia in their area and whether parents should be worried.
Minister calls GST holiday, $250 cheques for 18 million Canadians 'a targeted approach'
Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien is calling the federal government's proposed GST holiday and $250 rebate cheques a 'targeted approach' to address affordability concerns.
'Her shoe got sucked into the escalator': Toronto family warns of potential risk of wearing Crocs
A Toronto family is speaking out after their 10-year-old daughter's Crocs got stuck in an escalator, ripping the entire toe area of the clog off.
Ancient meets modern as a new subway in Greece showcases archeological treasures
Greece's second largest city, Thessaloniki, is getting a brand new subway system that will showcase archeological discoveries made during construction that held up the project for decades.
Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Canada Post quarterly loss tops $300M as strike hits second week -- and rivals step in
Canada Post saw hundreds of millions of dollars drain out of its coffers last quarter, due largely to its dwindling share of the parcels market, while an ongoing strike continues to batter its bottom line.
'Immoral depravity': Two men convicted in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
Prime Minister Trudeau attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto with family
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a Swiftie. His office confirmed to CTV News Toronto that he and members of his family are attending the penultimate show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Toronto on Friday evening.
Trump supporters review-bomb B.C. floral shop by accident
A small business owner from B.C.'s Fraser Valley is speaking out after being review-bombed by confused supporters of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
3 arrested at pro-Palestinian, anti-NATO protest downtown Montreal
As NATO officials met up in Montreal, pro-Palestinian protesters flooded downtown in solidarity with those in Gaza.
-
Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
-
Montreal family doctor admits to fathering child with 19-year-old patient
A Montreal family doctor has vowed to stop practicing medicine after he admitted to fathering a child with a 19-year-old woman who was his patient.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING 290,000 speeding tickets and counting: A look at how many photo radar tickets have been issued in Ottawa in 2024
Photo radar cameras have caught nearly 300,000 speeders on Ottawa roads so far this year, as the City of Ottawa prepares to expand the automated speed enforcement camera program to another 39 locations over the next 14 months.
-
Seniors facing 60% hike for OC Transpo monthly transit pass in 2025 under new proposal
Ottawa seniors will be facing a 60 per cent hike in transit fares in 2025, instead of a 120 per cent increase, under a new plan to halve a proposed hike in fares for riders over the age of 65.
-
Ottawa Food Bank declares an emergency amid record-breaking usage
The Ottawa Food Bank is calling the record-breaking visits to its food programs "a declaration of emergency," with children and youth and newcomers accounting for more than a quarter of visits last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
Woman stabbed multiple times in Sudbury altercation
A 30-year-old woman is in hospital in Sudbury after she was stabbed multiple times early Friday morning in Chelmsford.
-
Police investigating death in Magnetawan, Ont.
The Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a sudden death in Magnetawan.
Kitchener
-
Advocates push for anti-renoviction bylaws as Waterloo Region reports affordable housing progress
On National Housing Day, housing advocacy group ACORN continued to push for anti-renoviction bylaws.
-
Man charged in Kitchener crash involving Grand River Transit LRT
Charges were laid after a crash between an LRT train and a Dodge vehicle shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
-
How University of Waterloo researchers could help charge your devices by moving your body
Imagine being able to charge your devices through your body’s movements.
London
-
Nuclear operator helps fund affordable housing project in Goderich
The operators of the Bruce Nuclear Plant near Kincardine just donated $1 million towards Huron County’s largest affordable housing project in years.
-
Wingham area raises $3.6 million for new CT scanner
Wingham will be getting its first ever CT Scanner thanks to a multimillion dollar fundraising campaign that just came to a close.
-
Next week’s weather will put the 'brr' in November
We’re off to a damp start this weekend, “Cloudy conditions to kick off your Saturday with the chance of rainfall first thing in the morning [due to] lake effect showers,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Over the next 36 hours we will see the chance for showers lingering.”
Windsor
-
Truck fire on the Ambassador Bridge
Windsor fire responded to a transport truck fire on Friday afternoon on the Ambassador Bridge.
-
4 Windsor, Chatham-Kent councillors oppose use of notwithstanding clause on encampments
Four councillors from Windsor and Chatham-Kent are among 72 municipal leaders opposing a letter from 15 Ontario mayors that supports Premier Doug Ford's push to use the notwithstanding clause to clear homeless encampments.
-
Concerns over people attempting to cross Detroit River illegally
Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master is raising concern about the number of people attempting to cross the Detroit River illegally following the most recent U.S. presidential election.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 closed in Muskoka Lakes after fatal propane truck rollover
Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Friday morning after a fatal tanker truck rollover.
-
Drug trafficking investigation results in largest fentanyl seizure in Simcoe County: OPP
Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after what provincial police are calling the largest fentanyl seizure in Simcoe County.
-
Barrie magic mushroom dispensary closed after company announces its shuttering Ont. locations
The doors are locked and the OPEN sign is off on Friday at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Barrie one day after FunGuyz announced it would shutter its 30 Ontario locations.
Winnipeg
-
Semi leaves Winnipeg overpass, hits train, causes derailment
Winnipeg police are responding to a train derailment and semi collision that has closed the Perimeter Highway and a section of Fermor Avenue Friday afternoon.
-
Manitoba reports first case of mpox, province says risk to public is low
The Manitoba government is reporting the first confirmed case of mpox in the province, noting it is also a strain that has not been seen in Canada before.
-
Towing company sues Winnipeg councillor, other towing company for defamation
A Winnipeg towing company is suing a Winnipeg city councillor and another local towing company, claiming comments they made about contracts in the city have defamed them.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. teen sentenced to 2 years in custody in death of Tyson MacDonald
A teen who pleaded guilty in the death of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island last year has been sentenced to two years in custody.
-
Taylor Swift Fan brings souvenir home to Nova Scotia from the Eras tour
Annie Gallant, a 10-year-old from Nova Scotia, brought home a special gift from her first concert.
-
New Brunswick government re-evaluates construction of $66-million jail in Grand Lake
The New Brunswick Liberal government says construction of a new $66-million jail in Grand Lake is under review, and could possibly be cancelled.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Edmonton
-
Man armed with knife arrested in west Edmonton: EPS
A man armed with a knife was arrested in west Edmonton Friday afternoon, police said.
-
Santas, sports and shows: Here's what's happening in Edmonton this weekend
If you want to get out and enjoy the weather, or get inside and warm up, there's plenty to do in and around Edmonton this weekend.
-
Drake's clothing brand launches NHL collection including Oilers merch
Drake's October's Very Own (OVO) clothing has launched an NHL collection.
Calgary
-
'Sounded like a bomb': Mahogany residents stunned by townhouse explosion, fire
Investigators are working to piece together what caused an explosion and fire at a six-plex in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany.
-
Budget adjustments passed by Calgary city council; property taxes to go up 3.6 per cent in 2025
Calgary city council passed its mid-cycle budget adjustments on Friday evening, following a long week of debate. The budget was passed with a vote of 9-6.
-
‘Pinch me I’m dreaming:’ Calgary drummer pulled from crowd to play with the Arkells
For young musicians, to be up on stage in front of thousands of people, would be a dream come true. That’s exactly what happened to a Calgary girl, after being invited to play with Canadian rock icons The Arkells.
Regina
-
Ministry of Highways releases annual snow campaign as Sask. braces for more snow
Snowplows will be on standby ready to go as the province is expected to get more snow over the weekend.
-
Chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting 7 women denies all allegations as part of second day of testimony
Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting seven women from 2010 through 2021, denied ever touching any of the alleged victims in a sexual nature while under oath.
-
Here's a look inside the Globe Theatre before it reopens
The format is the same, but the venue looks very different from the last time audiences were inside Regina's Globe Theatre after extensive renovations.
Saskatoon
-
Why isn't Saskatoon's new downtown shelter open yet?
Saskatoon's new downtown shelter must undergo renovations before it can open, according to the operator of the site.
-
Sask. principal has sexual assault conviction overturned in light of 'butt-grabbing game'
A Saskatchewan principal sentenced to six months behind bars for sexual assault has another chance to prove he’s the victim of a middle-school prank that escalated out of control.
-
Prince Albert food bank faces soaring demand
The Prince Albert Food Bank is grappling with a significant surge in demand, with the number of hampers doubling since 2017.
Vancouver
-
SPS one week away from taking over Surrey policing
It’s been a long and drawn out process, but we are now a week away from Surrey’s new municipal force formally taking over policing responsibility in that city.
-
Abbotsford residents fed up with noise from provincial project so loud it 'shakes the house'
Residents of a rural Abbotsford neighbourhood are fed up with the noise from a provincial project that has meant hundreds of dump trucks rumbling up and down their street in the middle of the night.
-
Jodi Henrickson’s ex-boyfriend Gavin Arnott charged with assaulting woman in Alta.
The ex-boyfriend of missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson was recently charged with assaulting a woman in Alberta, but the charges were withdrawn due to an unco-operative witness, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police face being understaffed amid proposed budget cuts
Layoffs could be imminent for the Victoria Police Department if it adheres to the requests of the City of Victoria, and cuts over $2 million from its budget.
-
Campbell River high school closure extended due to fire
Carihi Secondary school in Campbell River is closed due to a fire on the property overnight – drawing a firefighting response from multiple departments and a crowd of onlookers.
-
Grey Cup streaker fined $10K, banned from BC Place
The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.