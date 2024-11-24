TORONTO
Toronto

Male cyclist seriously hurt after being struck by driver in Brampton: EMS

A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
A cyclist in his 60s was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle on Sunday, say paramedics.

The collision happened near McLaughlin Road and Marycroft Court, north of Bovaird Drive West.

Peel Regional Police said just before noon they received a call for a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

Police initially said that the man who was injured was operating a scooter.

They also said that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver remained at the scene.

