'It's an optimistic space:' Inside Toronto's new drug withdrawal centre
Joshua Orson sits on the edge of a bed in a bright, clean room, thinking about his journey from addict to health-care worker.
The room is part of a new, 36-bed detox space in downtown Toronto that largely helps homeless patients, although it's open to anyone who needs to get clean. There are private and shared rooms, a kitchen with cooked meals, laundry rooms and several lounges to play cards or watch television.
The space offers group and individual therapy, with addictions counsellors and nurses on the clock 24 hours a day.
Withdrawal Management Services, operated by Unity Health Toronto, is free and funded by the Ministry of Health. It is one of four publicly funded residential detox facilities in Toronto that helps people get off drugs and alcohol.
It is a vastly different space from its previous iteration where Orson got clean – a dorm-style room inside a homeless shelter without private beds. It sat in an ancient building with an old heating system and poor ventilation.
"When you come to the door here, you're given a sense of dignity and hope after losing so much of yourself to get there and I think that's really important," said Orson, who is now a peer support worker at the site.
"The space here suggests what you can become rather than where you're at, which I felt the former space was more like where you're at. It's an optimistic space."
The withdrawal centre had its official opening a few weeks ago, but it began operating in the summer. Its 36 beds were filled very quickly and it remains full, said Dr. Irfan Dhalla, a physician at St. Michael's Hospital and the vice-president of clinical programs at Unity.
But spots open up frequently as the program is designed for short-term residential stays, he said, and day programs are also available.
Unity also operates two other withdrawal centres in the city with 51 beds. They are also full.
The demand is further proof of a severe shortage of detox beds across the province, Dhalla said.
Illicit fentanyl emerged in Ontario about a decade ago as the opioid crisis spread slowly eastward from British Columbia. Opioid overdose deaths spiked soon after.
Last year, nearly 2,600 Ontarians died from drug toxicity, the vast majority due to fentanyl alone, or fentanyl in combination with other drugs like benzodiazepines. That is a 50 per cent increase in deaths from 2019.
The prolonged crisis prompted the provincial government to fundamentally shift its approach to an abstinence-based model. It is set to close 10 supervised consumption sites, including five in Toronto, saying the spots are too close to daycares and schools.
The changes came after a Toronto woman was killed by a stray bullet in what police described as a shootout between drug dealers next to a supervised consumption site.
The province will instead launch 19 new "homelessness and addiction recovery treatment" – or HART — hubs, plus 375 highly supportive housing units at a planned cost of $378 million.
The overdose crisis has hit the homeless population particularly hard.
Through gangs and organized crime, opioids have found their way into virtually every nook and cranny in Ontario, from big cities such as Toronto and Ottawa to remote, fly-in First Nations in the north and everything in between.
The problem is pronounced in downtown Toronto, particularly in the area near the withdrawal centre, where a number of shelters and services for those without homes are also located.
The detox centre project took about a decade from concept to launch, Dhalla said. The space's design is crucial to the success of the program, he said.
"There's something about our physical spaces that convey care and love. It's hard to feel cared for and loved when you are in a physical environment that is decrepit," Dhalla said.
"But I would feel better if the people who needed the service had a home to go to after they left here."
Patients can return for the day program to help maintain their recovery. The benefits of the new space aren't just limited to patients, Dhalla said.
"To be honest, it's very good for staff retention and staff well-being," he said.
Getting off drugs wasn't easy for Orson. He first tried them at 14 years old. He'd use a variety of substances, from heroin to benzodiazepines to alcohol.
"I was mostly an opioid user, that was the drug of choice," he said.
He also lived with concurrent mental health struggles that included depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.
Throughout his 20s, he visited the hospital more often. One day in the emergency room, Orson was referred to a case manager who got him into a detox program.
"I realized this is kind of what help looks like and if I go out again, I'm gonna end up back here," he said.
"So I might as well do it now. I was more at the end of my rope rather than being ready to get off drugs."
He spent seven days at the old detox centre. It was dingy and rife with temptation inside and outside the shelter.
"You have to deal with yourself after a long time from being away from yourself because the substances would provide a kind of blanketing," Orson said.
"It's just a very hard experience."
That same case worker also suggested Orson become a peer support worker. Immediately after detox, he sought training and found volunteer work. It wasn't long before he found work at a shelter.
"I don't think I would have maintained that (abstinence) without becoming a peer support worker because when you're helping other people, you help yourself and it gives you purpose and it gives you a place to be," Orson said.
"What people really need is hope and this whole space is very hopeful and it's able to penetrate into that dark place that people are in."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You're already past due': U.S. House intelligence committee chair implores Canada to increase defence spending
The chair of the United States House intelligence committee says Canada needs to accelerate its defence spending targets, especially with its military in 'desperate' need of investment.
7 suspects, including 13-year-old, charged following 'violent' home invasion north of Toronto
Seven teenage suspects, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested following a targeted and “violent” home invasion in Vaughan on Friday, police say.
Scurvy resurgence highlights issues of food insecurity in Canada's rural and remote areas
A disease often thought to only affect 18th century sailors is reemerging in Canada.
Trudeau calls violence in Montreal 'appalling' as NATO protest continues
Anti-NATO protesters gathered again in Montreal on Saturday to demand Canada withdraw from the alliance, a day after a demonstration organized by different groups resulted in arrests, burned cars and shattered windows.
Ants marching into spotlight as hobby of ant-keeping rise in popularity
They are tiny insects that are often overlooked or stepped on, but ants are marching not only into people’s backyards, but also their homes, as the popularity of ant-keeping rises in Canada.
These vascular risks are strongly associated with severe stroke, researchers say
Many risk factors can lead to a stroke, but the magnitude of risk from some of these conditions or behaviours may have a stronger association with severe stroke compared with mild stroke, according to a new study.
'It's an optimistic space:' Inside Toronto's new drug withdrawal centre
Joshua Orson sits on the edge of a bed in a bright, clean room, thinking about his journey from addict to health-care worker.
Widow of Chinese businessman who was executed for murder can sell her Vancouver house, court rules
A murder in China and a civil lawsuit in B.C. have been preventing the sale of multiple Vancouver homes, but one of them could soon hit the market after a court ruling.
Israel says rabbi who went missing in the UAE was killed
Israel said Sunday that the body of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found after he was killed in what it described as a 'heinous antisemitic terror incident.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal prepares to sell long-abandoned Empress theatre
The Empress Theatre, a nearly century-old landmark in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood, may soon be revitalized.
-
Santa Claus Parade draws crowds to downtown Montreal
Thousands gathered on René-Lévesque to welcome Santa Claus at this year’s festive parade. Choir groups, marching bands, dancers and more brought the holiday joy this year.
-
Quebec MNAs continue screen time consultations with students
Quebec's special commission on the impact of screen time and social media addiction among youth made a stop at Westmount High School this week, speaking directly with students about their habits and concerns.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Indigenous boy donating hair to cancer patients, raising money for Kemptville hospital
While Beneshi Bloom is well-known for his long locks of hair on the Kemptville hockey rink, he's decided to trade his most distinct feature for two good causes.
-
Mixed reaction from Ottawa business owners, customers on GST exemption
Business owners say they've been left with questions about how a temporary tax exemption to the GST will work after the federal government announcement the policy last week.
-
Ottawa councillor violated Code of Conduct for daycare incident last summer, integrity commissioner concludes
The City of Ottawa's integrity commissioner has found West-Carleton March Coun. Clarke Kelly has violated the Code of Conduct for city officials and should be reprimanded following an altercation with a local daycare owner and staff last summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation files claim against Ontario and Newmont mining
Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a Cree First Nation located within Treaty 9, has filed a statement of claim against the Province of Ontario and Newmont, a mining company that owns properties in Timmins.
-
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
More carrots pulled from grocery store shelves in expanded recall for E. coli: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced an expanded recall on carrots over risks of E. coli O121 contamination, according to a notice issued Friday.
Kitchener
-
Advocates push for anti-renoviction bylaws as Waterloo Region reports affordable housing progress
On National Housing Day, housing advocacy group ACORN continued to push for anti-renoviction bylaws.
-
Kitchener auto repair shop hosts fundraiser for children with disabilities, joined by hockey legend Wendel Clark
An auto repair shop based in Kitchener held a special fundraiser Saturday to help children and youth with physical disabilities, with former Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark in attendance.
-
Laval wins Vanier Cup in Saturday game against Laurier
The Laval Rouge et Or won the coveted Vanier Cup against the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, going 22-17.
London
-
Two people airlifted, several taken to hospital due to collision
Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Norfolk County.
-
South Bruce residents vote in favour of hosting nuclear waste project in narrow referendum
South Bruce residents narrowly voted in favour of plans to bury Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste under their municipality on Monday.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. and San Jose, Calif. celebrate hockey legend on night his jersey is retired
The Jumbo elephant monument in St. Thomas, Ont. will be lit in teal Saturday night as the city honours hockey legend Joe Thornton.
Windsor
-
Charity produces record amounts of non-perishable food amidst rise in food insecurity
A Windsor-Essex charitable organization created a record amount of non-perishable food amidst an increase in food insecurity, both at home and abroad.
-
No impaired drivers detected during Friday night RIDE checks
The Windsor Police Service reports no detected impaired drivers on Friday night during their RIDE checks.
-
Truck fire on the Ambassador Bridge
Windsor fire responded to a transport truck fire on Friday afternoon on the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
Missing Collingwood man located
OPP say they have located the missing man who they were searching for in Collingwood on Saturday.
-
Two occupants escape kitchen fire
Emergency crews tended to a fire at a home in Alliston Saturday afternoon where the two occupants were evacuated safely.
-
Barrie magic mushroom dispensary closed after company announces its shuttering Ont. locations
The doors are locked and the OPEN sign is off on Friday at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Barrie one day after FunGuyz announced it would shutter its 30 Ontario locations.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Ukrainians commemorate 91st anniversary of Holodomor as war rages on overseas
Members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community came together outside City Hall to remember the lives lost in the past, as well as those giving their lives in the current day.
-
Missing Neepawa senior found dead: RCMP
An 81-year-old man who went missing Friday has been found dead, Spruce Plains RCMP said.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for southwestern Manitoba
Some areas could expect snowfall totals of 15 to 25 centimetres.
Atlantic
-
'We need answers': Protest held at RCMP detachment for suspicious disappearance of N.B. man
A crowd of over 20 people stood in the pouring rain Saturday in front of the RCMP detachment in Hampton, N.B., to bring awareness to a missing person’s case.
-
Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talk carry on over weekend
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.
-
17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in Turtle Creek: N.B. RCMP
A 17-year-old boy from Petitcodiac, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Turtle Creek, N.B.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Edmonton
-
Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian hit in southeast Edmonton
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was hit on Thursday night.
-
How Edmonton chefs are spicing things up, and where to go for a 'trendy' meal
From globally-inspired pastries to vegan fast food and Connor McDavid-themed culinary delights, Edmonton has a lot to offer anyone looking to try something trendy.
-
Edmontonians gather in snowstorm to raise awareness of homelessness
A small group of Edmontonians gathered outside in the snowstorm Saturday to raise awareness on the housing crisis.
Calgary
-
Snowfall warning for Calgary and southern Alberta expected to continue throughout Saturday
A snowfall warning for Calgary remained in effect early Saturday morning and looks poised to be hanging around all weekend.
-
Andersson scores shootout winner, and the Flames hold off a late Wild comeback in 4-3 win
Rasmus Andersson scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames held off the Minnesota Wild 4-3 after blowing a two-goal lead late in the third period Saturday.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community gathers to commemorate the Holodomor
Calgary’s Ukrainian community commemorated the Holodomor Saturday in a ceremony that paid tribute to millions of victims from the past and to remind the world of the parallels to what is taking place in Ukraine in 2024.
Regina
-
Dinosaur discovery reveals more about ancient Saskatchewan
Researchers from McGill University have discovered a first of its kind fossil specimen for Saskatchewan.
-
Navy wife brings together local authors for inaugural book fair
Sixteen local authors and book publishers gathered Saturday for the first ever Regina Bookwyrm’s Book Fair, organized by a Navy wife.
-
City of Regina releases snowfall response plan ahead of next blast of wintery weather, snow routes declared
Many parts of Saskatchewan will be hit with another round of wintery weather on Saturday, and Regina is no exception, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm excited to take it on': Saskatoon businesses weigh in on GST exemption
Some local businesses say the federal government’s recent plan to pull back GST on several items is a positive initiative, but it should have been rolled out earlier in the holiday season.
-
Make A Wish kids get early holiday magic in Saskatoon
This holiday season, Make-A-Wish kids and their families are experiencing the magic of Christmas a little early at Saskatoon’s historic Hotel Bessborough.
-
Dinosaur discovery reveals more about ancient Saskatchewan
Researchers from McGill University have discovered a first of its kind fossil specimen for Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
BCSPCA rescue cat caught in hunting snare prompts warning to pet owners
Donations are ramping up for a BCSPCA cat with a mangled paw after being caught in a hunting snare, one of a rising number of pets to fall prey to the hunting device.
-
Widow of Chinese businessman who was executed for murder can sell her Vancouver house, court rules
A murder in China and a civil lawsuit in B.C. have been preventing the sale of multiple Vancouver homes, but one of them could soon hit the market after a court ruling.
-
Hundreds rally at Vancouver city hall calling for 'pause' to Broadway Plan
Hundreds of Vancouver residents gathered at city hall Saturday afternoon to urge councillors to "pause and rethink" the Broadway Plan.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Hydro says power almost fully restored after B.C. windstorms
British Columbia's electric utility says it has restored power to almost all customers who suffered outages during the bomb cyclone earlier this week, but strong wind from a new storm has made repairs difficult in some areas.
-
Fall legislative sitting scrapped in B.C. as Speaker Chouhan confirmed to serve again
There won't be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.
-
Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talk carry on over weekend
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.