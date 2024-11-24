Male pedestrian injured in hit-and-run: TPS
A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning.
According to police, the incident happened at 7:23 a.m. near a gas station in the Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue area.
Police say that the driver did not remain on scene.
EMS says the male victim’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.
Canada 'already past due' on NATO defence spending target: U.S. House intelligence committee chair Mike Turne
The chair of the United States House intelligence committee says Canada needs to accelerate its defence spending targets, especially with its military in 'desperate' need of investment.
Scurvy resurgence highlights issues of food insecurity in Canada's rural and remote areas
A disease often thought to only affect 18th century sailors is reemerging in Canada.
BCSPCA rescue cat caught in hunting snare prompts warning to pet owners
Donations are ramping up for a BCSPCA cat with a mangled paw after being caught in a hunting snare, one of a rising number of pets to fall prey to the hunting device.
These vascular risks are strongly associated with severe stroke, researchers say
Many risk factors can lead to a stroke, but the magnitude of risk from some of these conditions or behaviours may have a stronger association with severe stroke compared with mild stroke, according to a new study.
Trudeau calls violence in Montreal 'appalling' as NATO protest continues
Anti-NATO protesters gathered again in Montreal on Saturday to demand Canada withdraw from the alliance, a day after a demonstration organized by different groups resulted in arrests, burned cars and shattered windows.
Cher 'shocked' to discover her legal name when she applied to change it
Cher recalls a curious interlude from her rich and many-chaptered history in her new book 'Cher: The Memoir, Part One.'
Ants marching into spotlight as hobby of ant-keeping rise in popularity
They are tiny insects that are often overlooked or stepped on, but ants are marching not only into people’s backyards, but also their homes, as the popularity of ant-keeping rises in Canada.
U.S. Air Force says drones spotted near 3 bases in England last week
The U.S. Air Force says a number of small drones were detected last week around three bases in eastern England that are used by American forces.
Police thought this gnome looked out of place. Then they tested it for drugs
During a recent narcotics investigation, Dutch police said they found a garden gnome made of approximately two kilograms of MDMA.
Montreal prepares to sell long-abandoned Empress theatre
The Empress Theatre, a nearly century-old landmark in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood, may soon be revitalized.
Santa Claus Parade draws crowds to downtown Montreal
Thousands gathered on René-Lévesque to welcome Santa Claus at this year’s festive parade. Choir groups, marching bands, dancers and more brought the holiday joy this year.
Quebec MNAs continue screen time consultations with students
Quebec's special commission on the impact of screen time and social media addiction among youth made a stop at Westmount High School this week, speaking directly with students about their habits and concerns.
NEW THIS MORNING Indigenous boy donating hair to cancer patients, raising money for Kemptville hospital
While Beneshi Bloom is well-known for his long locks of hair on the Kemptville hockey rink, he's decided to trade his most distinct feature for two good causes.
Mixed reaction from Ottawa business owners, customers on GST exemption
Business owners say they've been left with questions about how a temporary tax exemption to the GST will work after the federal government announcement the policy last week.
Ottawa councillor violated Code of Conduct for daycare incident last summer, integrity commissioner concludes
The City of Ottawa's integrity commissioner has found West-Carleton March Coun. Clarke Kelly has violated the Code of Conduct for city officials and should be reprimanded following an altercation with a local daycare owner and staff last summer.
Northern Ont. First Nation files claim against Ontario and Newmont mining
Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a Cree First Nation located within Treaty 9, has filed a statement of claim against the Province of Ontario and Newmont, a mining company that owns properties in Timmins.
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
More carrots pulled from grocery store shelves in expanded recall for E. coli: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced an expanded recall on carrots over risks of E. coli O121 contamination, according to a notice issued Friday.
Advocates push for anti-renoviction bylaws as Waterloo Region reports affordable housing progress
On National Housing Day, housing advocacy group ACORN continued to push for anti-renoviction bylaws.
Kitchener auto repair shop hosts fundraiser for children with disabilities, joined by hockey legend Wendel Clark
An auto repair shop based in Kitchener held a special fundraiser Saturday to help children and youth with physical disabilities, with former Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark in attendance.
Laval wins Vanier Cup in Saturday game against Laurier
The Laval Rouge et Or won the coveted Vanier Cup against the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, going 22-17.
Two people airlifted, several taken to hospital due to collision
Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Norfolk County.
Easton Cowan needs a point Sunday to tie 55-game OHL point streak record
Easton Cowan of the London Knights needs just one point Sunday evening to tie a historic mark in the Ontario Hockey League.
South Bruce residents vote in favour of hosting nuclear waste project in narrow referendum
South Bruce residents narrowly voted in favour of plans to bury Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste under their municipality on Monday.
Two vehicle collisions in Essex County Saturday
The Essex OPP has confirmed two vehicle collisions in Essex County on County Road 42.
Charity produces record amounts of non-perishable food amidst rise in food insecurity
A Windsor-Essex charitable organization created a record amount of non-perishable food amidst an increase in food insecurity, both at home and abroad.
No impaired drivers detected during Friday night RIDE checks
The Windsor Police Service reports no detected impaired drivers on Friday night during their RIDE checks.
Car crashes into tree, two taken to hospital: OPP
An overnight crash in Tiny Township is under investigation, where a car allegedly crashed into a tree and both occupants were taken to hospital.
Two occupants escape kitchen fire
Emergency crews tended to a fire at a home in Alliston Saturday afternoon where the two occupants were evacuated safely.
Barrie magic mushroom dispensary closed after company announces its shuttering Ont. locations
The doors are locked and the OPEN sign is off on Friday at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Barrie one day after FunGuyz announced it would shutter its 30 Ontario locations.
Winnipeg Ukrainians commemorate 91st anniversary of Holodomor as war rages on overseas
Members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community came together outside City Hall to remember the lives lost in the past, as well as those giving their lives in the current day.
Missing Neepawa senior found dead: RCMP
An 81-year-old man who went missing Friday has been found dead, Spruce Plains RCMP said.
Snowfall warning in effect for southwestern Manitoba
Some areas could expect snowfall totals of 15 to 25 centimetres.
Man arrested in Saint John, N.B., for weapon’s offences
Saint John Police Force in Saint John, N.B., arrested a 30-year-old man for weapons related offenses on Saturday.
'We need answers': Protest held at RCMP detachment for suspicious disappearance of N.B. man
A crowd of over 20 people stood in the pouring rain Saturday in front of the RCMP detachment in Hampton, N.B., to bring awareness to a missing person’s case.
Nova Scotia Tories appear safe with close battle for second between Liberals and NDP
With two days left before Nova Scotians elect their next government, polls suggest Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston's decision to call an early vote will pay off and the real battle will be between the Liberals and NDP for second place.
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian hit in southeast Edmonton
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was hit on Thursday night.
Snowfall warning for Calgary and southern Alberta expected to continue throughout Saturday
A snowfall warning for Calgary remained in effect early Saturday morning and looks poised to be hanging around all weekend.
Andersson scores shootout winner, and the Flames hold off a late Wild comeback in 4-3 win
Rasmus Andersson scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames held off the Minnesota Wild 4-3 after blowing a two-goal lead late in the third period Saturday.
Dinosaur discovery reveals more about ancient Saskatchewan
Researchers from McGill University have discovered a first of its kind fossil specimen for Saskatchewan.
Navy wife brings together local authors for inaugural book fair
Sixteen local authors and book publishers gathered Saturday for the first ever Regina Bookwyrm’s Book Fair, organized by a Navy wife.
City of Regina releases snowfall response plan ahead of next blast of wintery weather, snow routes declared
Many parts of Saskatchewan will be hit with another round of wintery weather on Saturday, and Regina is no exception, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday.
'I'm excited to take it on': Saskatoon businesses weigh in on GST exemption
Some local businesses say the federal government’s recent plan to pull back GST on several items is a positive initiative, but it should have been rolled out earlier in the holiday season.
Make A Wish kids get early holiday magic in Saskatoon
This holiday season, Make-A-Wish kids and their families are experiencing the magic of Christmas a little early at Saskatoon’s historic Hotel Bessborough.
BCSPCA rescue cat caught in hunting snare prompts warning to pet owners
Donations are ramping up for a BCSPCA cat with a mangled paw after being caught in a hunting snare, one of a rising number of pets to fall prey to the hunting device.
Widow of Chinese businessman who was executed for murder can sell her Vancouver house, court rules
A murder in China and a civil lawsuit in B.C. have been preventing the sale of multiple Vancouver homes, but one of them could soon hit the market after a court ruling.
Hundreds rally at Vancouver city hall calling for 'pause' to Broadway Plan
Hundreds of Vancouver residents gathered at city hall Saturday afternoon to urge councillors to "pause and rethink" the Broadway Plan.
BC Hydro says power almost fully restored after B.C. windstorms
British Columbia's electric utility says it has restored power to almost all customers who suffered outages during the bomb cyclone earlier this week, but strong wind from a new storm has made repairs difficult in some areas.
Fall legislative sitting scrapped in B.C. as Speaker Chouhan confirmed to serve again
There won't be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.
Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talk carry on over weekend
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.