TORONTO -- Ontario health officials say the wave of new community spread cases of COVID-19 in the province appears to have peaked, but the spread in long-term care homes and other congregate settings seems to be growing.

The news comes as Ontario’s COVID-19 command table releases new modelling and potential scenarios in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

“While earlier models predicted a peak in cases in May, public health interventions, including widespread adherence to physical distancing, have accelerated the peak to now,” the modelling report said.

The announcement comes after the province recorded the most cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

Projections released earlier this month painted a dark picture for the province. Health officials forecasted that between 3,000 and 15,000 people in the province could die from COVID-19 with the health measure that were already in place. In a worst-case scenario, the province said that as many as 100,000 people could die without any public health measures in place.

While the modelling data released Monday does not indicate how many people could die as a result of COVID-19, it does shed light on the number of cases that could be reported in the province.

Health officials say that the total number of cumulative cases for the span of the outbreak is now likely less than 20,000, a far cry from the 300,000 possible cases the province had projected it would see by the end of the month in a worst-case scenario.

The City of Toronto is set to release its own COVID-19 modelling report later today.

This is a developing story. More to come