TORONTO -- Ontario is forecasting that between 3,000 and 15,000 people in the province will die from COVID-19 with health measures that are already in place.

Without any public health measures, the worst-case modelling forecasts up to 100,000 deaths.

"That is not what we believe will happen," Dr. Peter Donnelly said at Queen's Park on Thursday. "That is why we needed to do all the things we have done thus far and why we need to continue."

"If we all do a good job and stick to the measures, we can get an end result between 3,000 and 15,000 (deaths)."

"That is our closest estimate."

The Ontario government says that thus far 4,400 deaths have been prevented by current actions like physical distancing.

The model forecasts that by April 30 there will be 80,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. It suggests that without the current health measures in place, there would be 300,000 cases by the end of the month.

The modelling predicts the COVID-19 pandemic could last between 18 months and two years.

There have been 57 deaths reported in the province by health officials to date.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford warned Ontarians that the information would be "hard to hear."

"The new reality is hard," Ford said. "The worst case scenario can get bad."

The government has based its recent self-distancing advice to Ontarians on the provincial modelling released on Friday, which projects a critical situation over the next few weeks, with larger waves of patients ending up in hospitals and intensive care.

The province previously refused to share the data claiming that the models could lead to public panic.

Most Canadian health officials have taken a different approach from their counterparts in the United States, who released dramatic predictions on the potential outcome of the pandemic weeks ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed White House COVID-19 projections, which showed between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die during the pandemic, even with the country's mitigation efforts.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.