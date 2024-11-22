Toronto Santa Claus Parade organizers 'optimistic' after funding comes in for 2025 event

The organizers of Toronto’s Original Santa Claus Parade are hopeful that the Jolly Old Elf will be coming to town for years to come.

After facing a $250,000 deficit for their 2025 event and putting out an urgent call for help, those behind the popular annual tradition say they’re optimistic that this year’s event won’t be the parade’s final one, after officials from both the federal and municipal governments recently offered to help. Everyday citizens have also stepped up in a big way to support the parade.

Toronto’s annual Santa Claus Parade, which was first held in 1905 and is marking its 120th anniversary in 2004, takes months of preparation and about $2 million each year to put on. It is one of the largest parade productions in North America, the oldest Santa Claus parade in the world, and one of the world’s oldest annual parades, say organizers.

Earlier this month, they shared that if they didn’t find a way to secure more funding the future of the parade could be in serious jeopardy.

Clay Charters, the parade's president and CEO, said that the financial difficulties were partially a result of increased operational costs since the pandemic, coupled with the loss of some key corporate sponsors.

“We were honest. We wanted to be transparent,” he said.

One of the first things organizers did was set up crowdfunding page. That campaign has so far raised almost $80,000.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got word of the parade’s struggles and on Nov. 15 promised his government’s support.

“I heard that the #SantaClausParadeTO is having a few challenges. So, we’re going to help them out. It’s a great tradition, and we want to keep it going for years to come,” he wrote in a social media post.

In a statement, Charles Thibault-Béland, a spokesperson for Canadian Heritage Minister Pascal St-Onge, called the parade an “important and beloved Christmas tradition that has brought together generations of Torontonians,” adding that the ministry along with the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario are currently discussing next steps with the organization to provide support.

It is not clear at this point exact how much financial support the feds will be providing for the parade, nor for how long.

“We’ll take this up to Santa Claus himself, if necessary. He is a Canadian after all,” Thibault-Béland wrote.

Three days later, on Nov. 18, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced in a video on X that the parade would be receiving $100,000 in funding from the city’s Special Events Stabilization Initiative, which will be providing $1.8 million in funding.

“We’re stepping up as Santa’s little helpers, ho ho ho,” Chow said, adding that festivals and parades are “key to Toronto’s vitality and economy.”

The mayor added that 81 eligible organizations were approved for funding during the program’s first intake, including the Santa Claus Parade, Pride, Beaches International Jazz Festival, Salsa on St. Clair, Luminato in the Square, JerkFest Toronto, and the Toronto Jazz Festival.

Charters told CP24 that they’d applied for this funding from the city back in August, but the money was only officially confirmed by the mayor late last week.

Ontario’s Ministry of Tourism has also contributed $125,000 for the 2024 parade and organizers will be applying for financial support from the province for 2025 and beyond, Charters said, adding they appreciate all of the support they’ve received to keep the parade afloat for years to come.

“Thus far the response has been very positive. We’re certainly optimistic that we’re heading in the right direction,” he said.

“We’re very, very grateful. … Every dollar that we continue raise gives us a greater sense of security for the parade.”

Children wave to Santa Claus during the Santa Claus Parade in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek

The 2024 edition of the Toronto Santa Claus Parade will take place this Sunday, starting at 12:30 p.m., on the streets of downtown Toronto.