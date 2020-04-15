TORONTO -- TORONTO -- The Ontario government has unveiled its enhanced plan to fight COVID-19 in the province's long-term care homes.

The plan, which Ontario Premier Doug Ford described as “fortifying the ring” around such residences, will include stricter testing and screening measures in homes facing outbreaks as well as ensuring these facilities are always stocked with personal protective equipment.

“We will stop at nothing to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” Ford said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The minister of long-term care laid out the specifics of the plan, dubbed Ontario’s COVID-19 Action Plan for Long-Term Care Homes.

“Over the next 48 hours, we will be launching more aggressive testing, screening and surveillance by screening all symptomatic staff and residents, as well as asymptomatic contacts of confirmed cases,” Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said.

Fullerton said that the province will utilize “rapid deployment teams” from local hospitals to assist with infection prevention and control in affected facilities.

Working with public health Ontario, the minister also said that the government is even considering relocating some long-term care home residents to other facilities to improve isolation capacity.

“Every option is on the table and additional measures will be taken as we address this fast changing outbreak,” Fullerton said.

These measures complement an emergency order issued Tuesday that limits long-term care home staff to working at only one facility in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

The new strategy was announced as long-term care residences continue to feel the devastating effects of COVID-19. On Wednesday morning, the province reported 98 outbreaks at long-term care homes across Ontario, which includes the deaths of 144 residents.

This is a developing story. More to come.