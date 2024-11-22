Scottie Barnes's return leads to Raptors running offence without a point guard
The Toronto Raptors have added Scottie Barnes and subtracted the point guard position from their starting lineup.
Barnes, wearing protective goggles with red frames, returned to the Raptors lineup on Thursday night for the first time since he fractured his right orbital bone on Oct. 28. To make space for the all-star forward in Toronto's starting five, head coach Darko Rajakovic made the unorthodox decision of having no point guard.
That choice paid off with the Raptors earning a 110-105 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves for Toronto's first back-to-back wins of the season.
"We've got a lot of guys that can ball handle, do a lot of different things out there on the floor," said Barnes after the game, his right eye still completely bloodshot. "As long as we play our offence and do the right things, I feel like everything is going to go great.
"Get the ball over half court pretty fast, just try to run, and then get into what we usually run, our core sets, and then basically just play from there."
Rajakovic said during his pre-game news conference that Barnes would play limited minutes in his return from injury but the all-star forward was still effective, finishing with 17 points, six assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes of play.
His greatest impact was felt in the fourth quarter.
Barnes returned to the floor with 5:43 left to play and Toronto trailling by three points. He assisted on a three-pointer by Montreal's Chris Boucher 23 seconds later, kicking off a 13-2 run that turned the game around for the Raptors.
"Scottie Barnes. Man, that was fun," said RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont. "I think specifically for me personally, I think you kind of see when we were down and then just him being in the game, the energy that he brought (was huge).
"I just think everybody, all together, played great having Scottie in the lineup for us. He's a special player."
Barrett scored a game-high 31 points and had seven rebounds and three assists for Toronto (4-12). Jakob Poeltl had a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards, with Boucher scoring 22 points off the bench.
Immanuel Quickley, the Raptors starting point guard, was still out with a partially torn UCL in his left elbow. Davion Mitchell had been playing the point with Barnes out but because Mitchell is a defensive specialist Barrett had often led the team's offence.
The Canadian's strong performance as a playmaker gave Rajakovic the confidence to go with a no-point guard starting lineup.
"The amount of pick and rolls and situations that RJ was handling, and the way he handled playmaking and scoring just gave me more confidence that I can play with both (Barrett and Barnes), that they can share the responsibilities of a point guard," said Rajakovic.
As far as Barnes is concerned, having no designated point guard actually plays to Toronto's strength.
"We've got a lot of guys that can run, so we've got to run and get the ball out," he said. "We've had that as a main emphasis since we started the season and we've just got to stick with that.
"We're just doing the right things each and every day. We're putting in a hard effort, working together collectively to try to get this W."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump granted permission to seek dismissal of hush money case
A New York judge on Friday granted Donald Trump permission to seek dismissal of his hush money criminal case, in which he was found guilty earlier this year, in light of his victory in the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.
What economists think of Trudeau's temporary tax cut, $250 cheques
The federal government's 'meaty' move to pause federal sales tax on a long list of items and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring could factor into an improving outlook for growth in 2025, economists say.
Queen Camilla skipping another public event as she recovers from chest infection
Queen Camilla will miss her third public engagement in two weeks as she recovers from a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
NATO and Ukraine to hold emergency talks after Russia's attack with new hypersonic missile
NATO and Ukraine will hold emergency talks Tuesday after Russia attacked a central city with an experimental, hypersonic ballistic missile that escalated the nearly 33-month-old war.
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
Tracking respiratory viruses in Canada: RSV, influenza, COVID-19
As the country heads into the worst time of year for respiratory infections, the Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report tracks how prevalent certain viruses are each week and how the trends are changing week to week.
Trump chooses Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Gaetz withdraws
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be U.S. attorney general just hours after his other choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration.
Son of Norway's crown princess accused of second rape
The 27-year-old son of Norway’s crown princess has been accused of a second rape just days after he was arrested on suspicion of the same offence.
Woman accused in drowning of girl at Alberta lake had been under house arrest
A bail hearing has heard that a woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake didn't know the child and was supposed to be under house arrest.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Thieves steal $10K worth of meat destined for Montreal-area food baskets
Staff at a non-profit organization on Montreal’s South Shore that helps feed those in need during the holidays was left upset and shaking their heads after hundreds of pounds of meat was stolen.
-
Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson steps down one day after bankruptcy filing in U.S.
The CEO and co-founder of battery maker Northvolt, Peter Carlsson, is stepping down after being at the helm of the company since it was founded in 2016.
-
2 men arrested after man stabbed in Milton Park
A 46-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the Milton Park neighbourhood of Montreal on Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
Orleans man calls for changes after service guide dog attacked by another dog
An Orléans man who uses a service guide dog wants to see changes to rules surrounding dog attacks, after his guide dog was attacked by another dog last month.
-
Decision expected today in trial for Convoy protester Pat King
A judge is expected to issue a decision this morning in the criminal case against one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
-
Porter Airlines launches seasonal routes between Ottawa and Florida
Porter Airlines is launching new seasonal routes over the next week, with non-stop service from the Ottawa International Airport to Tampa and Fort Myers.
Northern Ontario
-
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
Province cancels deal with Canadore College for North Bay addiction treatment centre
After years of delays, the province has pulled the plug on an addiction treatment centre in North Bay. A news release from Canadore College on Thursday confirmed the centre won’t be moving forward.
-
What economists think of Trudeau's temporary tax cut, $250 cheques
The federal government's 'meaty' move to pause federal sales tax on a long list of items and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring could factor into an improving outlook for growth in 2025, economists say.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in Kitchener crash involving Grand River Transit LRT
Charges were laid after a crash between an LRT train and a Dodge vehicle shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
-
FunGuyz says it's closing all 30 of its magic mushroom stores in Ontario
FunGuyz, which calls itself the biggest magic mushroom dispensary in Canada, says it's shutting down all 30 of its Ontario locations.
-
Fight between rival motorcycle gangs in Cambridge leads to five arrests, more than a dozen charges
A fight between rival outlaw motorcycle gangs has led to multiple arrests, more than a dozen charges and the seizure of 17 firearms.
London
-
Transport truck crash causes Highway 401 lane closure
Significant delays are being reported in the area and tow trucks are on scene to help. No injuries have been reported.
-
One person dead after two-vehicle crash involving delivery truck
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 10 around 9 a.m. for reports of a crash between a van and a delivery truck.
-
Budget Day 1: Council holds the line on 7.4% tax rate increase but funds shelter beds and more park maintenance
The first day of 2025 Budget deliberations at city hall saw a pair of high-priced programs supported by council – but only after finding ways to keep the cost off property tax bills.
Windsor
-
Ont. law firm seeks information on convicted Catholic priest amid active abuse lawsuit
An Ontario law firm is seeking information about the movements and activities of a Catholic priest who was convicted of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy before he died.
-
Police look to identify theft suspects
The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
-
Windsorites unhappy to see the season’s first snowfall
Thursday morning brought lower temperatures and a light dusting of snow, marking the first of the season.
Barrie
-
Busy road in south-end Barrie to undergo major upgrades
Crews installed fencing along a busy stretch of road in the south end of Barrie to protect wildlife in preparation of a major construction project on the way.
-
First university campus coming to Barrie
Just weeks after endorsing a plan set to bring a new sports field to the downtown core, there's another major shakeup on the horizon.
-
Residents question safety in the City of Barrie
Recent incidents, like a 16-hour standoff requiring heavily armed tactical officers and crisis negotiators in a Bayfield Street parking lot, have some Barrie residents questioning just how safe the city is.
Winnipeg
-
Human remains found in Manitoba community
Human remains have been discovered near a home in the RM of Rockwood, Man.
-
Sio Silica plans to try again with controversial project in Manitoba
Sio Silica is planning to try again with a controversial mining project in the same spot using the same method that the province rejected less than a year ago, but this time with more community engagement.
-
Winnipeg shelters preparing for cold weather response
Shelters in Winnipeg providing meals and places to stay for those experiencing homelessness are getting ready for winter.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW Youth who pleaded guilty in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald to be sentenced
A teen who pleaded guilty in the death of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year will be sentenced Friday.
-
Emergency alert issued for missing vulnerable man last seen in Sydney
An emergency alert has been issued in Nova Scotia as Cape Breton Regional Police search for a missing vulnerable man.
-
Wind, rainfall warnings in effect in Nova Scotia ahead of storm
A series of weather warnings are in place in parts of Nova Scotia Friday morning ahead of a weekend storm.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Edmonton
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl at Alberta lake had been under house arrest
A bail hearing has heard that a woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake didn't know the child and was supposed to be under house arrest.
-
Fleury helps Wild beat Oilers in his 1,000th career start
It certainly wasn’t the start Marc-Andre Fleury was expecting in what was otherwise a milestone night for the veteran Minnesota Wild goaltender.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowfall warning for tonight and Saturday
A few sunny breaks in the Edmonton area this morning, but we'll be under a thick blanket of fresh snow just 24 hours from now.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Pine Creek
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the southwest community of Pine Creek.
-
Danielle Smith, transportation minister in Calgary for passenger rail forum
Premier Danielle Smith and her minister of transportation are in Calgary on Friday to participate in a forum examining the feasibility of passenger rail service in Alberta.
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl at Alberta lake had been under house arrest
A bail hearing has heard that a woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake didn't know the child and was supposed to be under house arrest.
Regina
-
Accused of sexual assault, Regina chiropractor takes the stand as first defense witness
A Regina chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting seven different women took the stand Thursday as arguments began in his defense.
-
Contractor fatally injured while on the job at Regina's Evraz plant
Evraz North America says an investigation is underway after a contractor was fatally injured while on the job in Regina on Nov. 19.
-
Sask. principal has sexual assault conviction overturned in light of 'butt-grabbing game'
A Saskatchewan principal convicted to six months behind bars for sexual assault has another chance to prove he’s the victim of a middle-school prank that escalated out of control.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. principal has sexual assault conviction overturned in light of 'butt-grabbing game'
A Saskatchewan principal convicted to six months behind bars for sexual assault has another chance to prove he’s the victim of a middle-school prank that escalated out of control.
-
First woman sworn in as mayor of Saskatoon
After being sworn in Wednesday night alongside a mix of new and returning city councillors, Cynthia Block becomes the first female mayor of Saskatoon.
-
Sask. tuxedo business closes stores across the province
A Saskatchewan tuxedo business says struggles with inflation and operating costs have caused it close stores across the province.
Vancouver
-
More wind on the way to B.C.'s South Coast as thousands still without power
Another windstorm is headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, though Environment Canada says it will be weaker than the bomb cyclone event earlier this week.
-
Young man arrested after 'disturbing' sexual notes left for women, B.C. RCMP say
A young man has been arrested after multiple women reported receiving “disturbing” sexual notes – or in some cases underwear – in the same Burnaby, B.C., neighbourhood over recent months, the RCMP announced Thursday.
-
'Emotional time' for B.C. poultry farmers who have to cull thousands of birds
Mark Siemens is a third-generation egg farmer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley and he recalls his grandfather sharing a story about fighting an unknown disease that raced through the farm decades ago, forcing him to cull the entire flock.
Vancouver Island
-
More wind on the way to B.C.'s South Coast as thousands still without power
Another windstorm is headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, though Environment Canada says it will be weaker than the bomb cyclone event earlier this week.
-
Major crime investigators reviewing death of Victoria teen, which coroner reclassified as homicide
Vancouver Island’s major crime unit is investigating the case of a Victoria teenager whose death was initially ruled an accidental overdose, but has since been reclassified by coroners as a homicide.
-
'Emotional time' for B.C. poultry farmers who have to cull thousands of birds
Mark Siemens is a third-generation egg farmer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley and he recalls his grandfather sharing a story about fighting an unknown disease that raced through the farm decades ago, forcing him to cull the entire flock.