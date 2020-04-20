TORONTO -- Ontario recorded a new single-day high on Monday as health officials confirmed 606 more cases of COVID-19.

The new patients were announced as the province confirmed an additional 31 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Ontario has confirmed 11,184 cases of COVID-19 in total, including 584 deaths and 5,515 recoveries.

In Monday’s epidemiological summary, provincial health officials listed one deceased patient as being between the ages of 20 and 39. Thirty-one other Ontario patients who have died were between the ages of 40 and 59, 165 patients were between the ages of 60 and 79 and 387 patients were 80 years of age or older.

Health officials have confirmed 114 outbreaks at long-term care homes across Ontario.

Of all COVID-19 deaths in the province, 249 of them were among residents of long-term care homes.

The number of cases in health-care workers across the province is 1,267, including one death.

There are currently 802 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. That number is down from 809 patients reported by health officials on Sunday. Among those receiving treatment in hospital now, 247 of them are being treated in an intensive care unit and 193 of them remain on ventilators to assist with breathing.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:

12.1 per cent of all patients have been hospitalized at one point

42.3 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 56.8 per cent are female – 102 cases did not specify male or female gender

2.2 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger

22.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39

31.3 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59

23.1 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79

20.7 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 58.3 per cent of all cases in the province

11.2 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill

17.5 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case

29.6 per cent of all patients had community exposure

41.7 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Currently, 3,799 people remain under investigation for the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

According to health officials, 8,743 people were tested during the 24-hour period of 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

A total of 164,840 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the outbreak began.

All of the data reported in Monday’s provincial summary is taken from the integrated Public Health Information System database as of 4 p.m. on April 19 and from Toronto Public Health’s independent Coronavirus Rapid Entry System as of 2 p.m. on April 19.

Ontario’s epidemiologists are slated to release updated models forecasting the spread of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.