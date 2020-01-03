TORONTO -- Two people charged in connection with the fatal New Year's Eve shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Brampton have been remanded into custody after a court appearance on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Alderbury Crescent and Autumn Boulevard, near Bramalea Road, just before midnight for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, they found 17-year-old Jordan Henry suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said that first responders tried to revive Henry, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Jordan died at 11:58 p.m. Jordan did not make it to see 2020," said the victim’s sister, who wanted to be identified only as "Jodi." She and other family members attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton to face Henry's alleged killers.

"I hope you understand what you put our families through, because this child did not deserve it."

Jodi said her brother, who rarely goes out with friends, left home Tuesday night to go to a house party on New Year's Eve. He told his mother not to worry.

"'You know, mom, I'm turning 18, I'm an adult now, there's going to be times you're going to have to let me go,'" Jodi recounted. "And those were his last words [to her.]"

The family said the Grade 12 student had been looking forward to graduating high school this year. He loved playing football and video games, and had aspirations of becoming a paramedic.

"He had such a bright future, we had so many plans for him this year. And I'm just so sad that it was taken away from us at this time," said his sister.

Two suspects appear in court on Friday

Friday morning, police said that 22-year-old Hamilton resident Zakaria Hassan had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case. Rukhshar Wahab, 20, of Kitchener, was also charged with accessory after the fact.

The families of both accused parties attended Friday's court hearing.

The sister of Hassan, who did not want to be named, told CTV News Toronto that police broke down the door to her Hamilton home on Thursday and executed a search warrant.

"I suspect everyone is terribly distraught at the circumstances," said Hassan's defence lawyer Vikram Singh, in an interview with CTV News Toronto. "This is a tragedy that has struck a family in the city of Brampton, and it's unfortunate."

Hassan and Wahab are scheduled to appear again in court by video on Jan. 29.